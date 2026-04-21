Patriot Mobile joins America First Policy Institute for America’s 250th Celebration in Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, TX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT WORTH, TX — Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, joins the America First Policy Institute’s America First Freedom 250 Rodeo and Concert in Fort Worth’s iconic Cowtown Coliseum on Thursday, April 30th. This unforgettable evening of patriotism and entertainment will include opportunities benefitting the Special Forces Trust, supporting the nation’s elite warriors and their families.

“We are grateful to see sponsors like Patriot Mobile partnering with Special Forces Trust to make this concert possible.” said Stacey Schieffelin, AFPI Chair of the America First Women’s Initiative and Chief External Affairs Officer. “There will be a live professional rodeo, powerful stories, and now some great music to top off an incredible evening.”

Set against the historic backdrop of the Fort Worth Stockyards, the event promises a high-energy fusion of rodeo thrills, patriotism, and live music, headlined by Texas’ own Josh Abbott Band. The evening will be hosted by nationally recognized conservative voice Benny Johnson, with special guest appearances by Savannah Chrisley, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, and many more!

“We’re honored to help kick off America’s 250th birthday with an event that celebrates the enduring spirit of our nation while giving back to those who sacrifice so much to defend it,” said Patriot Mobile CEO Glenn Story. “In addition to sponsoring the concert, Patriot Mobile will match the first $10-thousand dollars for the Special Forces Trust, because supporting our Special Forces heroes and their families is not just a privilege - it’s a responsibility.”

With limited seating available, attendees are encouraged to secure tickets early. All full-priced tickets include a classic ballpark-style meal (hot dog and soda). Ticket options are priced at $25 for reserved seating and $15 for standing room, while admission is free for patriots under 21 with required registration. Go to freedom250rodeo.com for more information.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms.

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