ENR FutureTech 2026 Announces Top Speaker Lineup for May 4-6 Return to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returning to the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in just two weeks from May 4-6, ENR FutureTech 2026 has announced its featured speakers for the technology forum. More than 35 industry leaders will take the stage for keynotes and expert panels from Trimble, Hensel Phelps, and Suffolk Construction, covering the realities of turning bottlenecked data into insights in the AEC industry, reality capture, robotics, jobsite wearables and more. The opening keynote, “Construction Rx: Diagnose, Cure Friction, Automate” from Alan Espinoza, Founder and CEO of Reconstructive AI, will set the tone for the diagnostic-solution theme guiding this year’s conference.

Featured Keynote Speakers

Tim Negris, EVP, MOCA Systems

With a decades-long career in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, tech executive and Stanford lecturer Tim Negris will explain why AI experts view construction as one of the industries best positioned for targeted AI implementation, and what that means beyond commonly available LLMs.

Zachary Mannheimer, Founder & Chairman, Alquist 3D

3D-printed concrete is rapidly gaining acceptance across the construction industry. Innovator Zachary Mannheimer will address what Alquist 3D is doing to advance this building method, from 3D-printing entire structures for retailers like Walmart to developing the toolkit for broader adoption.

Daniel Laboe, CFA, Principal, Nymbl Ventures

With an influx of funding for construction tech startups, identifying real value has never been harder. Venture investor Daniel Laboe will present his data-driven framework for spotting which trends and new technologies in construction are positioned to take hold.

Additional Speakers Include:

Keynote: “The Dodge Perspective” | Steve Jones, Senior Director, Industry Insights, Dodge Construction Network

| Steve Jones, Senior Director, Industry Insights, Dodge Construction Network Keynote: “AI, Safety and Risk” | Tim Osborne, Senior Director, Safety & Health, CRH; and Epan Wu, Corporate Vice President, VIA Technologies

| Tim Osborne, Senior Director, Safety & Health, CRH; and Epan Wu, Corporate Vice President, VIA Technologies Panel: “Strategizing Robotics: How Contractors are Shaping the Future of Autonomous Construction” | Rachael Ferrera, Manager of Investments and Ideation, Zachry Construction Corp.; Boris Sofman, CEO, Bedrock Robotics; and Ryan Gibson, Partner, Eclipse Ventures

| Rachael Ferrera, Manager of Investments and Ideation, Zachry Construction Corp.; Boris Sofman, CEO, Bedrock Robotics; and Ryan Gibson, Partner, Eclipse Ventures Panel: “Fortune Tellers: How the Data Universe Can Unveil — And Even Predict — Business Opportunities” | Charles Shi, Co-founder & Business Lead, Airys Technologies; and Saurabh Mishra, Founder & CEO, Taiyō.AI

| Charles Shi, Co-founder & Business Lead, Airys Technologies; and Saurabh Mishra, Founder & CEO, Taiyō.AI Panel: “Scaling Up with Reality Capture Implementation: Creating the Operational Universe” | Carey McIlrath, Director of VDC, The Christman Company; Igor Starkov, Founder & CEO, Teleworker AI; and Jeevan Kalanithi, Co-founder & CEO, OpenSpace AI

| Carey McIlrath, Director of VDC, The Christman Company; Igor Starkov, Founder & CEO, Teleworker AI; and Jeevan Kalanithi, Co-founder & CEO, OpenSpace AI Panel: “Evolving Standard of Care: How AI Adoption Has Become a Risk Management Imperative for AEC” | Tom Scarangello, Managing Principal and Senior Advisor, Thornton Tomasetti, and Founding Member, AEC Angels; Amir Ganaba, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group; and Richard Volack, Partner & Chair, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice, Peckar & Abramson

| Tom Scarangello, Managing Principal and Senior Advisor, Thornton Tomasetti, and Founding Member, AEC Angels; Amir Ganaba, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group; and Richard Volack, Partner & Chair, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice, Peckar & Abramson Panel: “Evaluating AI Agents: Targeting the Real Pain Points of Construction” | David Letteer, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Hensel Phelps; and Rohan Jawali, Co-founder & CEO, Joist AI

| David Letteer, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Hensel Phelps; and Rohan Jawali, Co-founder & CEO, Joist AI Panel: “Construction Digital Engineering & AI Applications” | Siddharth Kothari, Director of Digital Engineering, Suffolk Construction

| Siddharth Kothari, Director of Digital Engineering, Suffolk Construction Panel: “From Red Tape to Real Time: Breaking the Chains of Construction Permitting” | Stuart Lacey, Founder & CEO, Labrynth.ai; and Eileen London, Senior Environmental Licensing Manager, Deep Fission

| Stuart Lacey, Founder & CEO, Labrynth.ai; and Eileen London, Senior Environmental Licensing Manager, Deep Fission Panel: “Solving Jobsite Information Gaps with SiteMap: Your As-Builts, Dig Board, and Subsurface Augmented Reality at Your Fingertips” | Dave Mulcahey, Vice President, Market Sales, GPRS; and Dustin Snavely, Vice President, National Sales, GPRS





Moderators

Scott Blair, Editor-in-Chief, Engineering News-Record

Jeff Rubenstone, Deputy Editor, ENR | Moderator

Jeff Yoders, Senior Editor, Technology, ENR | Moderator

Aileen Cho, Deputy Editor, Infrastructure, ENR | Moderator





Highly-Anticipated Panels include:

Fortune Tellers: How the Data Universe Can Unveil (And Even Predict) Business Opportunities

Scaling Up with Reality Capture Implementation: Creating the Operational Universe

AI, Safety and Risk | Keynote





“This is the strongest speaker class we've put together yet,” said Scott Seltz , Executive Director and Publisher of ENR. “The people taking the stage at FutureTech this year aren't just talking about where construction technology is headed. They're the ones building it. From the boardroom to the jobsite, this year's forum brings together the full spectrum of the industry to meet the moment on AI, data, and what's actually working in the field.”

Sponsorships for the show floor’s exhibit space are sold out. Attendees can expect networking opportunities, connections with key industry decision-makers, and three days of sessions showcasing the technological advancements driving productivity, safety, and profitability across AEC.

Registration

Standard registration rates are now in effect. Attendee/Sponsor: $940; Group Discount (4 or more): $865; Supplier: $2,200. For more information and to register, visit www.enr.com/future-tech .

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions showcasing the latest technology innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: www.enr.com/future-tech

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