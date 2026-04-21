BIC: Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2026 - Availability of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting

Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2026:

Availability of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting

Clichy, France – April 21, 2026 - The Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the Shareholders of Société BIC for the fiscal year 2025, will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the COMET Bourse, 35 Rue Saint-Marc, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Friday, April 10, 2026 (n°43 - announcement 2600839) and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main arrangements for participating in and voting at this General Meeting. The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, a French journal of legal notices, on April 29, 2026.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening letter for the General Meeting by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice.

Decree No. 2026-94 of February 13, 2026, amended the procedures for participating in General Meetings, as well as the procedures for convening general meetings and distributing documents prior to such meetings. Pursuant to these new provisions, which help reduce our environmental impact, the Company will not send Shareholders the Convening Notice or the other documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code. We invite you to consult them on Société BIC’s website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders), in the section entitled “Annual General Meeting 2025”. The other documents and information relating to the General Meeting are made available to Shareholders, in accordance with applicable regulations, at the Company's registered office at 12-22 Boulevard Victor Hugo, 92110 Clichy.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Société BIC’s website for the latest information.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live here, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the dedicated section of BIC’s website, accessible via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zzon6oku/lan/en.

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Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026 First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers, and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

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