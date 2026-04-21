MotorCity Casino Hotel Debuts The Wagner, a Fully Reimagined Bar and Lounge at the Heart of the Casino Floor

Detroit, MI, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorCity Casino Hotel today announced the opening of The Wagner, an expansive bar and lounge at the heart of the casino floor. The redesigned space offers guests a place to meet up, enjoy handcrafted cocktails, and stay connected to the action. This is the latest major addition to ELEVATE THE ESCAPE, MotorCity Casino Hotel’s multi-year $65 million initiative to transform the guest experience across the property.

Experience:

The Wagner features a walk-up bar, bar-top seating with slots, and a lounge area designed for guests to relax while staying connected to the gaming floor. Its open design and prominent location make it a natural place for guests to gather throughout the night.

“The Wagner is a standout destination where our guests can come together right at the center of the action,” said John Policicchio, general manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel. “As part of ELEVATE THE ESCAPE, it reflects how we’re continuing to raise the bar while creating spaces that give guests another reason to escape to MotorCity.”

Cocktails and Menu:

The bar offers an exclusive menu featuring signature drinks, premium spirits, and options not available elsewhere on the property. A rotating lineup of beers on tap, along with a wide variety of bottled and canned options, complements a curated wine list and a growing selection of non-alcoholic cocktails.

Design:

Created in partnership with Ideation Design Group, The Wagner blends the building’s industrial past with a bold new look. The bar sits beneath a soaring 30-foot ceiling and is anchored by a custom bronze structure that frames the original smokestack, turning a historic feature into the room’s defining focal point. Deep tones and warm metallic finishes, along with dramatic lighting and detailed millwork, add depth and character throughout.

“The Wagner was designed to feel like a natural extension of the building’s history while introducing a bold, modern identity,” said Jeffrey Teuton, director of interior design at Ideation Design Group. “It’s a space that brings together character, scale, and detail in a way that creates a strong visual and social focal point within the casino.”

Expanded Space and Lounge:

The Wagner expands the former center bar from 1,774 square feet to 4,500 square feet, increasing seating from 44 to 109 guests. The reimagined layout creates a more comfortable, social setting within the casino. In the weeks following its opening, reserved seating, dedicated servers, and curated menu options will be introduced to create a more personalized experience.

Looking Ahead:

Future ELEVATE THE ESCAPE announcements will highlight additional enhancements, including the ongoing renovation of all 400 hotel guestrooms and suites.

High-resolution images of The Wagner are available in the MotorCity Casino Hotel Press Room: playm.cc/TheWagnerGallery

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project, which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high-tech hotel, the high-end restaurant Revel Steak, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.

Media Contact

press@motorcitycasino.com

313-777-8711

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