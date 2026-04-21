AcuityTec Expands Device and Payment Intelligence to Strengthen Fraud Detection Across the Customer Lifecycle

MONTREAL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityTec, a leader in KYT, transaction monitoring, fraud defense, and KYC compliance, today announced a series of platform enhancements designed to strengthen fraud detection, enhance credit card payment verification intelligence, and give operators greater risk control and visibility across the entire customer lifecycle.

As digital commerce across iGaming, gambling, and payment platforms continues to expand, fraud is increasing in both scale and sophistication. According to the Merchant Risk Council’s latest 2025 report, 90% of businesses experienced fraud attempts, including real-time payment fraud, identity theft, and account takeover. Industry forecasts further suggest global digital payment fraud losses across high-risk sectors could exceed $107 billion by 2029, while every $1 lost to fraud now costs organizations more than $4 when operational impacts are included. At the same time, device spoofing, synthetic identities, and compromised payment credentials continue to rise, particularly in high-velocity, high-risk transaction environments such as iGaming and real-time payments.

In response, AcuityTec has expanded intelligence across device, identity, and payment layers. “Device intelligence has become one of the most effective tools for detecting coordinated fraud,” said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director of AcuityTec. “These enhancements deepen that capability, giving operators clearer visibility into high-risk devices and stronger context around behaviors such as multi-account abuse and organized fraud rings that the platform is already designed to detect. As fraud grows more sophisticated, richer device intelligence enables faster, more confident decision-making.”

In parallel, AcuityTec has expanded its payment intelligence through CardTrust, delivering enriched credit card data including issuing bank, country, and card attributes. This deeper level of insight enables operators to segment payment risk more effectively and apply smarter, more precise transaction decisioning in high-risk payment flows such as deposits and withdrawals.

The platform also strengthens login-stage intelligence, allowing operators to assess sessions using IP intelligence, location risk signals, and device verification at the point of account access. By introducing risk analysis earlier in the user journey, operators and payment platforms can identify suspicious sessions before deposits, withdrawals, or platform activity occur. Additional enhancements include service-level usage controls to help manage API consumption and protect operational budgets, as well as improved reporting consistency across the platform and exported data.

“Fraud today is no longer limited to one point in the customer journey,” said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director at AcuityTec. “iGaming, gambling, and payment platforms need visibility across identity, device behavior, and payment data simultaneously. These enhancements strengthen that holistic approach, giving operators clearer intelligence and greater control over how risk is detected and managed.”

The latest platform enhancements are now available to AcuityTec clients and partners worldwide.

Contact:

www.acuitytec.com

sales@acuitytec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd04816-b935-4e6b-b4b1-187228e232b8