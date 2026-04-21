Record-Breaking SpringFest 2026 Affirms A4M as the Central Forum for Longevity Medicine

West Palm Beach, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last weekend at the Palm Beach Convention Center, longevity medicine education leader A4M convened more than 3,000 practitioners for Longevity SpringFest 2026, setting records for attendance, programming depth, and industry participation.

Marking the largest spring gathering in the organization’s history, the multi-day event spanned masterclasses, hands-on workshops, Fellowship modules, and two main conference days. Many sessions reached standing-room-only capacity, requiring on-site room expansions to accommodate surging practitioner demand.

Across more than 90 sessions led by over 85 expert faculty, the program highlighted today’s most in-demand longevity topics, including metabolic health and GLP-1 therapies, hormone optimization, regenerative medicine, stem cell and exosome applications, aesthetic medicine, and systems-based approaches to patient care.

From the SpringFest stage, several clear shifts emerged that signal where longevity medicine is heading next. Speakers emphasized that the field is moving from simply delaying aging to actively pursuing biological age reversal, drawing a distinction between general wellness and true longevity interventions.

Chronic stress was repeatedly framed as a primary disease driver, with chronic HPA axis activation linked to metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, and multi-system breakdown. Faculty also underscored the growing evidence connecting gut health to brain aging, showing how microbiome changes can impair signaling to the brain and accelerate neurodegenerative pathways.

The key takeaway: many patients use botanicals or alternative therapies, but most do not tell clinicians, and only a quarter of physicians feel prepared to advise. This gap is a critical driver for updating educational priorities.

Beyond the lecture halls, the SpringFest exhibit floor reached its largest footprint to date, with more than 400 exhibitor booths showcasing technologies, products, and services built for longevity-focused practices.

“This year’s SpringFest reflects the scale and momentum we are seeing across the longevity medicine field,” said Doreen Brown, CEO of Informa Connect’s Medical Division. “Practitioners are seeking deeper, more integrated education, and the level of participation we saw underscores how rapidly this space is evolving.”

Taken together, record attendance, an expanded physical footprint, unprecedented session demand, and an active pipeline of product launches positioned Longevity SpringFest 2026 as a key barometer for where the field is heading next – and a springboard to A4M’s flagship event, LongevityFest 2026, taking place December 11–13 in Las Vegas, NV.

For more details and to secure early-bird ticket rates, visit a4m.com/longevityfest2026.

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About A4M

A4M is a global leader in advanced medical education focused on longevity, functional, and regenerative medicine. The organization provides healthcare professionals with cutting-edge training, certification programs, and conferences designed to address the root causes of aging and chronic disease. Through its educational initiatives and industry partnerships, A4M supports practitioners in delivering personalized, preventative, and data-driven care. The organization serves as a central platform for collaboration among clinicians, researchers, and innovators working to advance healthspan and optimize patient outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.a4m.com.