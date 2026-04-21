Posifa Technologies Introduces PGS5100 Series Hydrogen Sensors for EV Battery Safety and Leak Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PGS5100 series of MEMS thermal conductivity hydrogen sensors, engineered to provide early warning of abnormal conditions inside EV battery packs and other demanding safety-critical environments. Building on the proven performance of the company’s earlier PGS4100 series, the new sensors deliver 10x faster response, measure hydrogen concentrations from 0 % to 25 %, and offer an extended service life of more than 15 years.

In EV battery packs, hydrogen can be an early indicator during the initial off-gas stage — before heat escalation and ignition — making fast, reliable detection a key enabler for mitigation and occupant safety. PGS5100 series sensors determine hydrogen concentration by measuring changes in the thermal conductivity of gas mixtures. Integrated humidity and barometric pressure sensors automatically compensate for environmental variations, ensuring accurate readings across temperature, humidity, and altitude ranges. Resistant to condensation and non-reactive to contaminants, the devices provide long-term stable operation in harsh conditions such as EV battery enclosures, fuel cell systems, and industrial facilities.

“Thermal runaway isn’t always instantaneous. In many EV battery events, hydrogen appears during the early venting phase — minutes before ignition,” said Peng Tu, President and CEO at Posifa Technologies. “The PGS5100 is built to detect that hydrogen signal reliably inside the pack, helping OEMs trigger mitigation and give occupants more time to react, without the lifetime limitations of catalytic sensors.”

For system integration, the PGS5100 series supports MODBUS-RTU/RS-485 output; CAN support is planned. The sensors feature a 100 ms response time, a 200 ms warm-up time, and operate from a 5 V supply with typical average power consumption of 50 mW. Housed in a compact IP6K9-compliant enclosure with an automotive-grade connector, they are well suited for embedded EV battery safety systems and other applications requiring robust, real-time hydrogen monitoring.

Samples and production quantities of the PGS5100 series hydrogen sensors are available now through Posifa and authorized distributors.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products serve demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information: posifatech.com.

Link to further information:

https://posifatech.com/hydrogen-sensors/pgs5100/

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/192469730@N06/albums/72177720331948482/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com