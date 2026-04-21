Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

PORTLAND, Maine, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings results on Monday, April 27, 2026. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer.

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration) you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via a live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is headquartered in Portland, Maine and operates as both a national lender and a community bank. The Bank’s National Lending Division originates and purchases commercial real estate loans across the country. This Division specializes in complex credit structures and secondary market loan acquisitions, providing tailored financing solutions to a diverse national clientele. Complementing this segment, the Bank’s Small Business segment serves as a nationwide Small Business Administration Preferred Lender, offering government-guaranteed loans and small-balance insured financing. On a regional and national level, Northeast Bank provides a comprehensive suite of depository products and cash management and treasury services through a network of seven full-service branches in Maine alongside the Bank’s digital banking Division, ableBanking. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

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For More Information:

Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer

Northeast Bank

27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101

617.960.3634

www.northeastbank.com