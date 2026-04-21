Remix Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of First-in-Class Small Molecule MYB mRNA Degrader REM-422 Phase 1/2 ARIA Trial Results at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the final results of the Phase 1 dose-escalation cohort of the Phase 1/2 ARIA study evaluating MYB mRNA degrader, REM-422, in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), have been accepted for an oral presentation at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place on May 29 - June 2, 2026 in Chicago and online.

The presentation will be delivered by Renata Ferrarotto, MD, from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and will highlight results from the Phase 1 portion of the study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of REM-42 in patients with R/M ACC, a disease driven by MYB dysregulation, for which there are no approved systemic therapies.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical Activity of REM-422, a MYB mRNA Degrader, in Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma: Final Results from the Phase 1/2 Dose-Escalation Cohort

Clinical Activity of REM-422, a MYB mRNA Degrader, in Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma: Final Results from the Phase 1/2 Dose-Escalation Cohort Session Type/Title: Clinical Science Symposium - Small Glands, Big Challenges: Novel Therapeutics in Salivary Gland Cancer

Clinical Science Symposium - Small Glands, Big Challenges: Novel Therapeutics in Salivary Gland Cancer Presenter: Renata Ferrarotto, MD, Professor in the Department of Head and Neck Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Renata Ferrarotto, MD, Professor in the Department of Head and Neck Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Abstract Number: 6009

6009 Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM CDT





About REM-422

REM-422 is a first-in-class, potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422 functions by facilitating the incorporation of a poison exon in the MYB mRNA transcript, leading to nonsense-mediated decay of the transcript. REM-422 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies in both Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted REM-422 Orphan Drug Designation for ACC and AML and Fast Track designation for ACC.

About the ARIA ( A study of R EM-422 I n A denoid cystic carcinoma) Clinical Trial

This Phase 1/2, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter study (NCT06118086) is investigating REM-422 in patients with recurrent, metastatic or unresectable Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC). The study includes a Dose Escalation Phase and a Dose Expansion Phase. The purpose of the Dose Escalation Phase is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of REM-422 in patients with recurrent, metastatic, or unresectable ACC. The purpose of Dose Expansion is to further evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of the REM-422 RP2D in biomarker positive patients.

About Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a solid tumor that most commonly arises in the salivary glands characterized by frequent recurrent, perineural invasion and dysregulation of the MYB oncogene. Depending on the location of the tumor, symptoms may include numbness of the face, difficulties swallowing, changes in vision, or difficulty breathing, among others. Many therapeutic approaches, such as chemotherapy, kinase inhibitors, and immunotherapy have been studied in ACC with modest or disappointing results, and there remain no approved treatment options.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, a first-in-class RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lisa Buffington

Buffington Comms

lbuffington@remixtx.com

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

