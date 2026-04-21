Jayman BUILT Sets a Platinum Benchmark with BUILT GREEN® Certification

CALGARY, Alberta, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayman BUILT (Jayman) is setting a bold new benchmark for homebuilding in Alberta, announcing that its 2026 homes are designed to achieve BUILT GREEN® Platinum certification, one of the highest levels available through the program.

A founding member of Built Green Canada, Jayman has led sustainable homebuilding for more than 20 years, registering the program’s first certified home in 2004 and helping introduce a Canadianized version from the United States.

Today, every Jayman home is BUILT GREEN® certified, with more than 14,250 homes certified to date, the highest volume of any builder in the program. While most Jayman homes are currently Gold-certified, Jayman’s latest advancements in energy efficient and sustainable building mark a significant step forward in elevating performance across its portfolio.

This Built Green certification milestone is driven in part by Jayman’s innovative Quantum Performance Wall System, alongside enhanced ventilation standards developed in partnership with leading HVAC suppliers, in addition to the already impressive list of energy efficient inclusions, such as solar panels, tankless hot water heaters, triple pane windows and more. Together, these advancements improve energy efficiency, indoor air quality and overall home performance, raising expectations for what homebuyers can expect in a new home.

“This is more than a certification, it’s a promise to Albertans,” said Jay Westman, Chairman & CEO. “Our Platinum Certified homes reflect decades of experience and innovation. With our new Quantum Performance Wall System, our homes are next-level efficient and save homeowners thousands of dollars through a mortgage insurance rebates. Powered by BTRboard, our wall system has enhanced insulation and a 41% improved R-value, meaning that there is 50% less air leakage and 20% more soundproofing. Constructed with fire retardant materials and non-mold contracting materials, there is not a better wall system available.”

In addition to environmental and performance benefits, this advancement delivers meaningful financial advantages. Homes built to this standard may qualify for up to a 25 per cent reduction in CMHC mortgage loan insurance premiums, helping make homeownership more accessible for Albertans.

“Jayman is our original maverick: leading, innovating and contributing to the transformation of the built environment,” said Jenifer Christenson, Chief Executive Officer, Built Green Canada.

Homes are designed to meet Platinum standards as a baseline offering, with final certification dependent on individual homeowner selections.

With this announcement, Jayman continues to lead the industry in high-performance homebuilding, setting the benchmark for what modern homes in Alberta should deliver.

For more information on Jayman BUILT, visit www.jayman.com.

About Jayman BUILT

For over 45 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 32,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

Media Inquiries

Sydney Karaja

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

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Vanessa Sambrooke

Jayman BUILT

403.478.3434

vsambrooke@jayman.com