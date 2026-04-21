Writer Christa Couture hits the road for more immersive, accessible Canadian adventures on Season 7 of Postcards From, returning April 29 to AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), in partnership with award-winning filmmakers Ryan Mah and Danny Berish of Black Rhino Creative, invite audiences to experience travel through the five senses—smell, touch, sight, taste and sound—with a brand-new season of the Golden Sheaf and Leo Award-nominated Postcards From.

Returning on Wednesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ , host Christa Couture journeys across the country to meet with savvy local guides. They’ll explore eight unique Canadian locations: Halifax, Kingston, Carcross, Richmond, Stratford, Kamloops, Churchill and Tofino.

“Season 7 became about more than travel,” say filmmakers Ryan Mah and Danny Berish of Black Rhino Creative. “In every location, Christa found a personal thread to follow, often in unexpected ways. We saw her pushed beyond familiar territory, making new connections and discovering parts of herself through the people she met and the experiences they shared.”

“This season pushed me past my comfort zone again and again, from confronting a fear of the ocean to returning to an abandoned childhood dream,” Christa Couture says. “It showed me that people and their stories are inextricable from the unique beauty of each corner of this country. And it answered the question, ‘Can accessibility and adventure coexist?’ with a resounding, yes! I can’t wait for audiences to experience what I learned, who I met, and where that takes us together.”

The eight episodes of Postcards From Season 7 include:

Postcards from Halifax - Wednesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture heads to Halifax, the first city she fell for on a teenage road trip. A fresh new look at the city where Christa takes a tandem bike ride, enjoys a legendary Donair and experiences a beach tea party made from wild seaweed. Along the way, she explores African Nova Scotian history on the waterfront and joins an Acadian Tintamarre — a joyful parade where making noise is part of the journey. In Halifax, every stop reveals another layer of freedom, culture, and connection.

Postcards from Kingston - Wednesday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture heads to Kingston, ON, where a historic trolley ride, a tall ship on Lake Ontario and a monster truck rally reveal a city full of unexpected passions. From helping raise sails aboard a former training ship to meeting a sit-skier who found freedom on the water, Christa encounters people whose lives changed when they followed an unlikely path. Along the way, Kingston’s mix of history, adrenaline and reinvention becomes a reminder that sometimes the best discoveries begin by simply saying yes.

Postcards from Carcross - Wednesday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture travels north to Carcross, Yukon, where a floatplane ride over sweeping mountain landscapes kicks off a journey shaped by connection and surprise. From witnessing a ceremonial canoe arrival at a lakeside cultural gathering to receiving a traditional hand-poked tattoo, Christa experiences how history and community are carried forward. Along the way, a lively Filipino baptism celebration and an inclusive glassblowing studio reveal the many unexpected ways kinship takes root in the North.

Postcards from Richmond - Wednesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture heads to Richmond, BC, where skewers sizzle at the Night Market, a community group snaps open tai chi fans at sunrise, and noodles fly over a bubbling hot pot. Between dragon-boating with an adaptive paddling team and learning Wushu in a temple garden, each stop offers a different take on longevity, balance and what it means to live well.

Postcards from Stratford - Wednesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture heads to Stratford, ON, for a reunion with her oldest friend, David. In a town where theatre spills from the stage into everyday life, they learn a tap routine in a historic auditorium, race to build pizzas in a restaurant kitchen and attempt a Shakespearean scene coached by veteran stage actress Seana McKenna. Between pedal boats on the river and stories of queer history, Stratford becomes a joyful reflection on friendship, memory and chosen family.

Postcards from Kamloops - Wednesday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture explores Kamloops, BC, through the people who give their time, stories and traditions to others. A motorcycle ride with the Kamloops Punjabi Bikers leads to sampling fresh sugar cane juice and chai shared with former mill workers opens a window into the city’s South Asian history. Along the way, pumpkin-tossing with medal-winning Paralympian Greg Stewart, a cribbage game at a disability community centre and a bustling langar kitchen at the gurdwara reveals how generosity takes many forms in Kamloops.

Postcards from Churchill - Wednesday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET

Guest host D.J. Demers heads to Churchill, MB, where polar bears roam the edge of town and every outing comes with a little unpredictability. From driving a tundra buggy across the frozen landscape to watching a sedated bear lifted back into the wild by helicopter, D.J. gets an up-close look at the conservation efforts protecting both animals and residents. Along the way, dog sledding, bingo night and conversations with locals reveal a town where wildlife and community are deeply intertwined.

Postcards from Tofino - Wednesday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture arrives in Tofino, BC, where stormy beaches, sea kayaks and cedar shavings set the tone for a visit shaped by courage and connection. She paddles past seals and ancient forest, learns carving techniques from Indigenous artist Gordon Dick, and confronts a long-held fear of the ocean by trying adaptive surfing on a cold winter day. By the time local musicians join her around a piano, Tofino has become a place to test what it means to weather difficult waters and come through smiling.

Postcards From airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes and past seasons of the show anytime, for free, on AMI+.

For more information about Postcards From, please visit www.postcardsfrom.ca or follow the show on Instagram and Facebook .

About Christa Couture

Christa Couture is an award-winning multi-hyphenate who talks with her hands a lot. A writer, filmmaker, singer-songwriter and broadcaster, she is also proudly Indigenous (mixed Cree and Scandinavian), queer, disabled, and a mom.

As a songwriter, Couture has released seven albums and toured across Canada and Europe; as a non-fiction writer, she’s appeared in multiple magazines and anthologies, in 2018, her CBC article and photos on disability and pregnancy went viral, and her debut memoir, How to Lose Everything, was published by Douglas & McIntyre in 2020. Inspired by her book, Christa produced an award-winning series of five short, animated films by Indigenous artists, also called “How to Lose Everything” for CBC Arts.

Raised in Alberta, formed as a young adult in B.C., she currently lives in Toronto with her daughter and cat.

About Black Rhino Creative

Black Rhino Creative (BRC) is a Canadian-based documentary film production collective that focuses on creating meaningful and engaging films. We tell stories about passionate people. Stories that connect us through our shared experiences. Interdisciplinary nomads searching for meaning, directors without ego and compelled to inspire. With a passion for finding the human spirit in every piece, we have created and screened award-winning content for broadcasters such as CBC, Telus Optik, Knowledge Network, AMI, SBS Australia, and Air Canada.

Black Rhino Creative | www.blackrhinocreative.com

Instagram: @blackrhinocreative | Facebook: BlackRhinoCreative

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

For media inquiries and information, please contact:

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

Greg.David@ami.ca

647.417.0631

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dec14e3-1adf-41e5-a8dd-4ae2d4f813fc