Bioxtreme Announces Strategic Investment Led by Serra Holding and Introduces Plaxtreme to Accelerate Neurorehabilitation Innovation

Chicago, IL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioxtreme, an innovator in neurorehabilitation technologies leveraging its proprietary error augmentation approach to accelerate motor recovery, today announced a new strategic investment led by Serra Holding, a family office focused on hands-on investment and operational support across the healthcare sector, including hospitals, mental health institutions, and medtech companies. This investment brings the company’s total funding to $15 million to date, accelerating Bioxtreme’s global expansion, strengthening operations in the United States and Europe, and supporting the launch of Plaxtreme, the company’s advanced robotic rehabilitation device engineered to drive neuroplasticity and accelerate motor skill recovery in individuals with neurological conditions.

Plaxtreme is designed to address the restoration of functional hand movement. Combining precision robotics, immersive virtual environments and Bioxtreme’s proprietary error augmentation technology, Plaxtreme restores grasp and release while accelerating recovery and improving functional outcomes for users. Key capabilities include:

Patented Error Augmentation Technology - Amplifies movement errors to trigger the brain’s natural adaptive responses, accelerating motor learning and improving movement accuracy.

Amplifies movement errors to trigger the brain’s natural adaptive responses, accelerating motor learning and improving movement accuracy. Personalized Adaptive, AI-Based Learning - AI analyzes movement performance in real time, adjusting subtle force demands and therapy parameters. Continuously adapts to support progressive learning.

- AI analyzes movement performance in real time, adjusting subtle force demands and therapy parameters. Continuously adapts to support progressive learning. Supination and Pronation Training- Supports natural forearm rotation for functional movement. Improves coordination for daily tasks. Functional, ADL-based activities in an interactive, 3D environment. Gamified tasks drive engagement and high repetition practice

Supports natural forearm rotation for functional movement. Improves coordination for daily tasks. Functional, ADL-based activities in an interactive, 3D environment. Gamified tasks drive engagement and high repetition practice Adaptive Feedback Driven Rehabilitation - Real time, visual feedback supports continuous progress. Automatically adapts difficulty to patient’s ability.

Real time, visual feedback supports continuous progress. Automatically adapts difficulty to patient’s ability. Designed for Smooth, OT Workflows - Quick setup with no complex calibration, and seamless left/right and transition. Convenient hand positioning for efficient clinical use

Bioxtreme’s portfolio also includes Dextreme™, an advanced robotic rehabilitation system for upper-limb recovery that also applies adaptive error augmentation forces to accelerate motor learning and restore functional independence.

To support the introduction of Plaxtreme and the company’s expansion, Bioxtreme is strengthening its leadership and scientific collaboration across key markets with the additions of:

Eyal Samuel Shachar, Chief Executive Officer - A seasoned executive with experience leading strategy, operations, and growth across scaling global organizations.

- A seasoned executive with experience leading strategy, operations, and growth across scaling global organizations. Oded Lazarovich, VP Product - An engineering and product leader specializing in robotic medical systems development from concept through commercialization.

Scientific Advisory Board additions include:

James L. Patton, PhD - Supporting U.S. expansion. A Professor of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago and recognized leader in biomechanics and neurorehabilitation research, guiding clinical integration across North America with extensive knowledge in error augmentation in neurorehabilitation robotics.

Supporting U.S. expansion. A Professor of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago and recognized leader in biomechanics and neurorehabilitation research, guiding clinical integration across North America with extensive knowledge in error augmentation in neurorehabilitation robotics. Franco Molteni, MD - Leading European clinical expansion. Scientific and Clinical Director at Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Research Innovation Institute, with more than four decades advancing technology-driven rehabilitation.

“Bioxtreme is entering an exciting phase of growth as we expand both our leadership team and our scientific foundation,” said Eyal Samuel Shachar, CEO of Bioxtreme. “With new investment from Serra Holding, the addition of world-class scientific advisors, and the launch of Plaxtreme, we are strengthening our ability to translate cutting-edge neuroscience into rehabilitation solutions where error becomes independence, impacting the lives of patients who need it most. We’re excited for this next step in the company’s growth.”

Bioxtreme will showcase its technologies at the AOTA INSPIRE 2026 Conference & Expo, taking place April 23–26, 2026, in Anaheim, California, where attendees can experience the company’s rehabilitation platforms and learn how error augmentation is redefining stroke recovery.

Dextreme™ is a trademark of Bioxtreme. All Bioxtreme devices are FDA-registered and CE-registered.

About Bioxtreme

Bioxtreme develops robotic solutions for upper-limb and hand rehabilitation in individuals with neurological injuries, including stroke and other neuro conditions. Powered by the unique combination of AI and proprietary Error Augmentation (EA) technology, Bioxtreme’s systems apply adaptive forces to amplify movement errors, accelerating motor learning and improving movement accuracy. By combining advanced robotics, real-time data, and interactive therapy. Bioxtreme enables patients to achieve meaningful recovery and regain functional independence, www.bioxtremerobotics.com.

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