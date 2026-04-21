North Texas Food Bank Expands Annual Mahjong Fundraiser to Fight Hunger

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is excited to host its third annual Mahj & Mingle fundraising event. This year’s event will offer two gatherings—one in the afternoon and another in the evening, allowing guests to help provide nutritious meals for neighbors across North Texas.

Presented by The Carlson Foundation, Mahj & Mingle will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Park City Club in Dallas, with sessions from 2:00–4:30 p.m. and 6:30–9:00 p.m. The afternoon event is chaired by Katie Johnson and the evening event by co-chairs Katie Moise and Leah Ewing. Attendees will enjoy a unique combination of mahjong play, light bites and delicious cocktails; all in support of NTFB’s mission to combat hunger in North Texas.

“We are excited to once again host Mahj & Mingle at Park City Club in Dallas to support the one in six North Texans facing hunger,” said Sarah Burns, Vice President of External Affairs for North Texas Food Bank. “Every ticket helps us provide meals for the over 744,000 North Texans experiencing food insecurity. It’s a remarkable way to bring together community, strategy, and philanthropy to make a real difference.”

NTFB is grateful for the generous support of sponsors, including The Carlson Foundation, the Enrico Foundation, and Pam and John Beckert.

Originally from China, mahjong has been a beloved game in American households for decades. Recently, the game has seen a resurgence, particularly among younger generations, with millennials and Gen Z embracing its social and strategic appeal. The DFW Mahjong Facebook group has grown to nearly 5,000 members, and university clubs, including at UT Dallas, are thriving.

Event Details

WHAT: Mahj & Mingle Fundraiser

WHEN: Monday, May 4, 2025, 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. and

6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 1700, Dallas, TX

WHO: Mahjong enthusiasts (including couples!)

Whether you’re an experienced mahjong player or a beginner, this event offers something for everyone—including light bites, cocktails, and the chance to win exciting raffle prizes.

This event requires groups of four per table. Attendees must bring their own tiles (one set of tiles per table). Individual tickets are available for $250 and provide 750 meals. A table of four can be purchased for $1,000, providing 3,000 meals, and a premium table is available for $2,500, providing 7,500 meals to children, seniors, and families across North Texas facing hunger.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.ntfb.org/mahjandmingle2026.

Join us for a memorable afternoon or evening of games, community, and giving back. Together, we can make a meaningful impact while having fun and supporting our neighbors in need.

Sponsorships Still Available

Sponsorships are still available. For more information, please email gail.plotkin@ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

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