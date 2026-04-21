Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Projected to Reach USD 6.93 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR 11.14% over 2026-2035. The market for radiopharmaceutical theranostics is expanding quickly due to the growing need for tailored radioligand therapy and precision oncology. In order to enhance treatment effectiveness, patient outcomes, and individualized care, it focuses on combining diagnostic and therapeutic skills.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 2.42 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 6.93 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 11.14%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rising Adoption of Precision Oncology to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for precision oncology solutions is being driven by the rising incidence of diseases including neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. Personalized diagnosis and treatment monitoring are made possible by theranostic radiopharmaceuticals, such as medicines based on Lu-177 and Ga-68, which improve patient outcomes. Growing clinical evidence, positive regulatory approvals, and increased awareness among oncologists and nuclear medicine facilities globally all encourage adoption.

Major Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

GE HealthCare

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Curium Pharma

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Eckert & Ziegler

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Nordion (Sotera Health Company)

Isotopen Technologien München (ITM)

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Theragnostics Ltd.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

RadioMedix Inc.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

BASF SE (radioisotope supply & materials support)

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Siemens Healthineers

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2025, Theranostic Pairs dominated with 62% share due to their integrated diagnostic–therapeutic approach, enabling patient-specific treatment planning and real-time therapy monitoring. Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals are the fastest-growing product type, supported by rapid pipeline expansion of beta- and alpha-emitting agents.

By Radioisotope

In 2025, Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) dominated with 56% share owing to its favorable half-life, optimal beta-emission profile, and well-established clinical safety. Actinium-225 is the fastest-growing radioisotope, driven by its high-energy alpha emissions that deliver potent tumor-killing capability with minimal damage to surrounding tissue.

By Application

In 2025, Oncology dominated with 82% share due to the high global cancer burden and the strong clinical efficacy of theranostic radiopharmaceuticals in prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Neurology is the fastest-growing application segment, supported by rising research into neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

By End User

In 2025 Hospitals dominated with 59% share due to their comprehensive nuclear medicine infrastructure globally. Specialty cancer centers represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by focused oncology care models and increasing installation of dedicated theranostic suites globally.

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Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Theranostic Pairs

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

By Radioisotope

Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

Gallium-68 (Ga-68)

Actinium-225

Yttrium-90

Iodine-131

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Cancer Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market is projected to grow from USD 0.89 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.83 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.80%. Growth is driven by rising cancer prevalence, increased adoption of Lu-177 therapies, strong healthcare infrastructure, favorable FDA approvals, and expanding precision oncology and nuclear medicine programs.

With a 42.30% market share in 2025, North America leads the world market for radiopharmaceutical theranostics. Early regulatory approvals of theranostic drugs, a solid nuclear medicine infrastructure, robust reimbursement structures, and widespread use of Lu-177-based radioligand treatments for oncology all contribute to the region's leadership.

With a predicted CAGR of almost 19.1% between 2026 and 2035, Asia-Pacific is the region with the fastest rate of growth in the global radiopharmaceutical theranostics market. Rising cancer rates, growing nuclear medicine infrastructure, more PET/CT facilities, and significant government investments in healthcare modernization in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the main drivers of rapid expansion.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025: Novartis expanded global production capacity for Lu-177 radioligand therapies by commissioning new radiopharmaceutical manufacturing lines, strengthening supply reliability and supporting rising demand for PSMA-targeted theranostic treatments.

Novartis expanded global production capacity for Lu-177 radioligand therapies by commissioning new radiopharmaceutical manufacturing lines, strengthening supply reliability and supporting rising demand for PSMA-targeted theranostic treatments. In February 2025: Bayer advanced its radiopharmaceutical oncology pipeline by expanding clinical trials for targeted radioligand therapies, reinforcing its strategic commitment to precision cancer treatment and next-generation theranostic solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

THERANOSTICS ADOPTION & CLINICAL DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand market penetration through insights on adoption across nuclear medicine centers, growth in hospitals and cancer centers, and average procedure volumes per facility.

– helps you understand market penetration through insights on adoption across nuclear medicine centers, growth in hospitals and cancer centers, and average procedure volumes per facility. RADIOISOTOPE UTILIZATION & TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate technology trends through share of key isotopes (Lu-177, Gallium-68, Actinium-225), integration with PET/CT and SPECT imaging, and in-house vs. external isotope supply dynamics.

– helps you evaluate technology trends through share of key isotopes (Lu-177, Gallium-68, Actinium-225), integration with PET/CT and SPECT imaging, and in-house vs. external isotope supply dynamics. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE, COST & REGULATORY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess treatment effectiveness and market access through efficacy rates, patient outcomes, regulatory approvals, and cost per therapy cycle.

– helps you assess treatment effectiveness and market access through efficacy rates, patient outcomes, regulatory approvals, and cost per therapy cycle. HEALTHCARE PROVIDER ADOPTION & PROGRAM EXPANSION INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities through the number of theranostic programs initiated, adoption in specialty cancer centers, and expansion of treatment capabilities.

– helps you identify growth opportunities through the number of theranostic programs initiated, adoption in specialty cancer centers, and expansion of treatment capabilities. VALUE CREATION & LONG-TERM TREATMENT OUTCOME ANALYSIS – helps you understand clinical and economic benefits through treatment reliability, patient satisfaction, long-term outcomes, and use of supply agreements for critical isotopes.

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Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.14% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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