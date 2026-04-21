NFTE Announces 2025-2026 World Series of Innovation Impact League Winners

New York, NY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the winners of its 2025-2026 World Series of Innovation (WSI) Impact League, celebrating 15 years of empowering the next generation of changemakers tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The design-thinking challenge launched on Sept. 9, 2025, and inspired more than 1,800 young people ages 13 to 24 from 47 countries to develop innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through this global competition, participants apply entrepreneurial thinking to address issues ranging from climate change to financial inclusion, education, and public health.

“This year’s World Series of Innovation competitors didn’t just identify problems, they engineered bold, thoughtful solutions with real potential for global impact,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president and CEO of NFTE. “We’ve seen participants develop everything from fungi-based filtration systems to improve wastewater management, to a bilingual AI-powered app that makes government policies easier to understand and act on. Young innovators also created tools to enhance online child safety for investigators and school leaders and community-powered shipping solutions that dramatically reduce costs for small artisans entering the global marketplace. These ideas reflect creativity, and a deep commitment to equity, access, and opportunity. That’s exactly what WSI is all about.”

Winners were announced across six challenge categories and recognized for their outstanding ideas and impact-driven solutions, with first-place winners receiving $1,500, second-place winners receiving $600 and third-place winners receiving $300.

World Series of Innovation Impact League Winners:

CBT Tech Climate Solutions Challenge (SDG 13: Climate Action)

1st place: EcoGrid Solutions, USA

2nd place: WasteWise, India

3rd place: Esperer, Bangladesh

Comerica Bank Skills for Success Challenge (SDG 4: Quality Education)

1st place: Wobble Academy, CA, United States

2nd place: Align, CA, United States

3rd place: EduVators, Afghanistan

EY Responsible AI Challenge (SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions)

1st place: PoliAccess, CA, United States

2nd place: Nuevo, India

3rd place: Jet2Integrate, Singapore

EverBank Financial Success Challenge (SDG 4: Quality Education)

1st place: SheCounts, CA, United States

2nd place: SmartSpend, India

3rd place: Misaali, Pakistan

MetLife Foundation Good Health & Well-Being Challenge (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being)

1st place: SpinaFlex, Türkiye

2nd place: GaitMate, NJ, United States

3rd place: Navis, United States

PayPal Opportunity for All Challenge (SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth)

1st place: Bridgr, United States

2nd place: BuzzCart, PA, United States

3rd place: Kita, United States

Entries were evaluated by a panel of distinguished judges, including professionals from the sponsoring organizations, based on creativity, feasibility, and potential for real-world impact. NFTE also recognized WasteWise from India as the People’s Choice Award winner, earning a $500 prize determined by votes from the global community.

Inaugural Judges' Choice Awards

This year, WSI introduced the Judges’ Choice Awards — a new recognition honoring standout teams across all 60 finalists. Each winning student will earn a $150 prize celebrating exceptional innovation that rises above category distinctions and demonstrates remarkable creativity, impact, and execution.

Community Voice Selection: EduVators, Afghanistan— Recognizing an idea shaped by lived experience and grounded in authentic community need, reflecting the perspectives and priorities of those it aims to serve.

EduVators, Afghanistan— Recognizing an idea shaped by lived experience and grounded in authentic community need, reflecting the perspectives and priorities of those it aims to serve. Tech for Good Selection: SatSafe, South Korea — Recognizing the innovative use of technology to address real-world challenges and create meaningful, measurable positive impact.

SatSafe, South Korea — Recognizing the innovative use of technology to address real-world challenges and create meaningful, measurable positive impact. Entrepreneurial Excellence Selection: SkillBridge, New York, USA — Recognizing a team that demonstrates strong entrepreneurial thinking, from clear execution and feasibility to the vision and momentum needed to bring their idea to life.

The World Series of Innovation continues to serve as a cornerstone of NFTE’s global programming, empowering young people to become problem solvers and leaders in their communities. By engaging with real-world challenges and developing entrepreneurial solutions, participants gain critical skills that prepare them for future success in an ever-changing economy.

To learn more about the World Series of Innovation and explore this year’s winning ideas, visit innovation.nfte.com.

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For media inquiries, please contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, APR, 917-281-4362, at mediainquiries@nfte.com.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

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