Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, Utah is Already Expanding

LEHI, UTAH, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After only two years, Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital - Miller Family Campus in Lehi, Utah has become a critical access point for pediatric trauma care and specialty services for children in fast-growing communities in Utah County and Southern Salt Lake County.

Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital - Miller Family Campus has cared for tens of thousands of children since opening in 2024, and is already expanding services to meet the needs of children and families in nearby communities.

The hospital just celebrated its second anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new medical-surgical beds to expand access to patients. Later this year, six new newborn ICU rooms will be added, increasing total inpatient capacity by approximately 20 percent.

In its first two years, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - Miller Family Campus has delivered care at a remarkable scale:

Trauma cases: 1,107

Surgical cases: 11,879

Patient days: 30,372

Emergency department visits: 39,872

Clinic visits: 145,099

“These numbers reflect more than volume of patients. They represent families who no longer must travel long distances for specialized pediatric care, and children receiving timely treatment in moments that matter most closer to their home and families,” said Lisa Paletta, president of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - Miller Family Campus.

One such patient is 17-year-old Max Braithwaite.

After a serious motocross accident in Delta, Utah, Max was being airlifted to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City when he became unstable mid-flight.

The flight team rerouted and landed at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - Miller Family Campus in Lehi, saving 10 critical minutes that may have been the difference between life and death.

“They completely saved his life,” said Max’s mother, Ashley. “He wouldn’t have made it to Salt Lake.”

Since the accident, Max has continued to receive follow-up care at the Miller Family Campus, including both rehabilitation services for his injures and specialty care for Type 1 diabetes – a previously undiagnosed chronic condition that was discovered by Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital caregivers during his hospital stay.

“The hospital is close to my home because I live in Saratoga Springs and so it's close and convenient. Everybody there has just been friendly and so supportive, and it's just well organized, well run. We’re very grateful for their care that Max received,” said Ashley.

She had high praise for Max’s care team at the hospital.

“His team is just rockstar. They know him; they get him totally,” Ashley added. “They just understand how he feels about things, how he works, and how he thinks.”

“They’re awesome,” agreed Max.

Since opening, the Intermountain Primary Children’s Miller Family Campus has added other important new specialty services, such as the Pectus Center of Excellence, which has already helped 60 patients improve their quality of life through specialized rib cage surgery.

Additionally, the Intermountain Primary Children’s Miller Family Campus team recently began a sports medicine program and plans to install an outdoor sports rehabilitation facility this summer on the beautiful grounds of the campus, where children can work with physical therapists to regain their athletic skills after sports injuries.

“Our campus was always designed to grow. This hospital was built with the future in mind, and we’re just getting started. We will continue to add services, expand access, and meet the needs of our growing community for many years to come,” said Paletta.

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