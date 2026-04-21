IKO Introduces Blackstone: The Newest Addition to the Dynasty® Shingle Collection

Toronto, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO has launched Blackstone, a new color in its performance shingle range within the IKO Dynasty® collection, available throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Blackstone represents our most refined black offering to date — contrast that catches the eye without overpowering the home. It’s the choice for homeowners who want their roof to make a statement in the most elegant way possible," said Vince Carrier, Residential Product Development Manager at IKO North America.



As a rich black shingle, Blackstone pairs naturally with virtually any exterior palette. It offers striking contrast against crisp whites and light greys, blends seamlessly with deep charcoals and navy siding and adds quiet drama to warm tones like greige, taupe and cedar.

IKO has also released a dynamic video showcasing the color in real-world applications.

At the core of IKO Dynasty shingles is Proven Performance.

Class 3 impact rating* (for both UL and FM standards), which may help homeowners qualify for reduced insurance premiums where available

(for both UL and FM standards), which may help homeowners qualify for reduced insurance premiums where available ArmourZone® technology, featuring a 1 ¼-inch nailing surface for enhanced fastening strength and a limited wind resistance warranty for up to 130 mph (210 km/h)

technology, featuring a 1 ¼-inch nailing surface for enhanced fastening strength and a limited wind resistance warranty for up to 130 mph (210 km/h) Tear-resistant tape backing designed to help prevent nail pull-through and blow-off and FastLock® sealant that activates under sunlight to form a strong bond against water infiltration

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For more information about the new Blackstone color or to learn how IKO shingles can benefit your next roofing project, visit https://www.iko.com/na/product/dynasty/

Choose the best shingles for your home, get inspired: https://www.iko.com/na/color-gallery/

Find an IKO ROOFPRO near you: https://contractorfinder.iko.com/contractors

*This impact rating is solely for the purpose of enabling residential property owners to obtain a reduction in their residential insurance premium, if available. It is not to be construed as any type of express or implied warranty or guarantee of the impact performance of this shingle by the manufacturer, supplier or installer. For further detail concerning the UL 2218 and FM 4473 standards, visit the UL and FM Approvals website. This is not a guarantee of impact resistance against hail. Damage from hail is not covered under the limited warranty.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

IKO Residential www.iko.com/na









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