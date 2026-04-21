PCBB Appoints Matt Wallace as EVP & Chief Information Officer





WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a subsidiary of Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares, and leading nationwide correspondent bank, today announced that Matthew (“Matt”) Wallace has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, reporting to CEO, Curt Hecker. In this role, Wallace will lead PCBB’s technology strategy and execution, with a focus on modernizing core capabilities, advancing data and AI-driven insights, strengthening cybersecurity, and expanding digital, faster payments, and partner-enabled solutions for community financial institutions.

Matt Wallace’s Banking, Payments, and Digital Leadership Experience

Wallace brings more than 20 years of technology and operations leadership in banking and financial services, with a record of driving digital transformation, modernizing legacy platforms, and building scalable payment and lending solutions that support growth and risk management. Most recently, he served as EVP and CIO at The Bancorp, a publicly traded, fintech-focused bank that supports approximately 200 million payment cards and more than 8 billion transactions annually.

PCBB’s CEO Perspective on Technology, Payments, and Digital Strategy

“Matt is a proven technology leader with the expertise and energy to drive PCBB’s continued investment in technology to better serve our clients, strengthen our risk and control environment, and support our long-term strategy,” said Curt Hecker, CEO of PCBB. “With the recent addition of two new Board members who bring extensive digital banking, payments, and fintech experience, Matt’s appointment further accelerates PCBB’s technology and innovation agenda on behalf of community financial institutions.”

Matt Wallace’s Track Record

At The Bancorp, Wallace led application development, IT infrastructure and security, AI programs, robotics process automation, fraud management, and data science. Under his technology leadership, The Bancorp executed a strategy that contributed sustained return on equity of roughly 30 percent. He also helped develop and scale platforms and supported card issuance, real-time payments, and cross-border transactions, while leading major cloud and infrastructure modernization initiatives. Earlier in his career, Wallace held multiple senior leadership roles at Bank of America, overseeing risk and strategy, leading the first U.S. debit card EMV chip program.

His Vision for Supporting Community Financial Institutions

“I’m excited to join PCBB and help community financial institutions leverage more advanced technology and capabilities to drive profitable growth, enhance customer experience, and manage risk,” said Wallace. “What makes PCBB unique is its ability to combine deep industry expertise with practical, technology-enabled solutions. I look forward to partnering closely with our customers to deliver capabilities that are not only innovative, but actionable, from data-driven and AI-enhanced applications to faster payments and emerging digital capabilities.”

As the CIO, Wallace’s mandate includes advancing PCBB’s innovation roadmap in areas such as automation and next-generation payment capabilities and deepening the company’s partnerships with leading vendors to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable solutions for community financial institutions.

About PCBB (pcbb.com)

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve. Our robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending services, hedging solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk.

For more information, contact:

Nancy Ozawa, PCBB

info@pcbb.com

(888) 399-1930 x177

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17280087-b231-4efe-b844-5f178d56fe1d