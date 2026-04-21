Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 15th to April 17th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, April 21st, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 15th to April 17th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 15th to April 17th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-04-15FR000012548639 949134,529351XPAR
VINCI2026-04-15FR000012548619 310134,558612CEUX
VINCI2026-04-15FR00001254868 539134,437504AQEU
VINCI2026-04-15FR00001254867 202134,522355TQEX
VINCI2026-04-16FR000012548639 657135,483834XPAR
VINCI2026-04-16FR000012548624 375135,509473CEUX
VINCI2026-04-16FR000012548612 631135,482919AQEU
VINCI2026-04-16FR00001254864 337135,487122TQEX
VINCI2026-04-17FR000012548644 936135,404235XPAR
VINCI2026-04-17FR000012548622 156135,826210CEUX
VINCI2026-04-17FR00001254869 811136,320314AQEU
VINCI2026-04-17FR00001254865 097135,858505TQEX
      
  TOTAL238 000135,2439 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 15-04-26 to 17-04-26 vGB
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