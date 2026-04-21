Nanterre, April 21st, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 15th to April 17th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 15th to April 17th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-04-15 FR0000125486 39 949 134,529351 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-15 FR0000125486 19 310 134,558612 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-15 FR0000125486 8 539 134,437504 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-15 FR0000125486 7 202 134,522355 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-16 FR0000125486 39 657 135,483834 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-16 FR0000125486 24 375 135,509473 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-16 FR0000125486 12 631 135,482919 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-16 FR0000125486 4 337 135,487122 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-17 FR0000125486 44 936 135,404235 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-17 FR0000125486 22 156 135,826210 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-17 FR0000125486 9 811 136,320314 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-17 FR0000125486 5 097 135,858505 TQEX TOTAL 238 000 135,2439

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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