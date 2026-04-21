1UP Plumbing Addresses Arizona Water Crisis with Energy-Efficient Tankless Water Heater Solutions

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - April 21, 2026 - -

Phoenix-based 1UP Plumbing announces expanded focus on tankless water heater installations as Arizona homeowners seek solutions to combat rising energy costs and ongoing drought conditions affecting the region. The full-service plumbing company, marking three years of operation across Maricopa and Pinal Counties, reports increased demand for water-saving technologies that reduce both utility expenses and water waste.

The shift toward tankless water heater systems comes as Arizona faces its driest period in over 1,200 years, according to recent climate studies, prompting residents to reconsider traditional water heating methods. Tankless units, also known as on-demand water heaters, eliminate the need to continuously heat stored water, resulting in energy savings of up to 34 percent compared to conventional tank models.

"Phoenix homeowners are increasingly aware that every drop counts in our desert environment," said Terrence Kay, owner of 1UP Plumbing. "Tankless water heaters not only provide endless hot water when needed but also eliminate the water waste associated with waiting for hot water to reach fixtures. In a region where conservation is critical, these systems represent a practical solution that benefits both homeowners and the broader community."

The company specializes in installing Insta-Hot units specifically suited for Arizona's unique challenges, including hard water conditions that can significantly impact water heater performance. Hard water, prevalent throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, contains high mineral content that can reduce efficiency and shorten equipment lifespan without proper installation and maintenance protocols.

1UP Plumbing water heater installations include comprehensive assessments to determine appropriate sizing based on household demand, existing gas or electrical infrastructure evaluation, and precise setup procedures adapted for local water conditions. The company handles all aspects of the installation process, from initial home assessment through system testing and customer education on maintenance requirements specific to Phoenix's climate.

Beyond installation services, the company provides ongoing support and maintenance programs designed to maximize system longevity in Arizona's demanding environment. Regular maintenance becomes particularly important given the region's hard water, which can cause mineral buildup that affects performance if not properly addressed.

"The transition to tankless technology requires expertise in both traditional plumbing and modern water heating systems," added Kay. "Our team undergoes continuous training to stay current with the latest installation techniques and manufacturer specifications, ensuring each system operates at peak efficiency despite our challenging water conditions."

The increased interest in tankless water heaters aligns with broader sustainability efforts across Arizona, where water conservation remains a top priority for municipalities and residents alike. These systems also appeal to homeowners seeking to maximize living space, as tankless units mount on walls and eliminate the footprint of traditional 40-80 gallon storage tanks.

1UP Plumbing serves the Phoenix metropolitan area with a comprehensive range of plumbing services including emergency repairs, leak detection, drain cleaning, and water treatment solutions. The company has built its reputation on quality workmanship and customer service since establishing operations in 2021, offering free estimates for all installations and maintaining availability for emergency services throughout Maricopa and Pinal Counties.

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For more information about 1UP PLUMBING, contact the company here:



1UP PLUMBING

Terrence Kay

(602) 558-1363

info@1upplumbingaz.com

1UP PLUMBING

315 S Stardust Ln

Apache Junction, AZ 85120