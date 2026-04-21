Eureka Ergonomic Launches 2026 Workspace Refresh During Memorial Day Sale, Spotlighting Executive Desks and Ergonomic Seating

Los Angeles, California, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Day event runs May 18–31 with promotional pricing across premium office, dining, and living room collections

Eureka Ergonomic today announced its Memorial Day Home Refresh Event, running May 18 through May 31, offering promotional pricing on its 2026 lineup of executive desks, ergonomic chairs, and home furnishings. As more professionals invest in high-performance workspaces that support productivity, comfort, and design, the event highlights Eureka Ergonomic’s latest solutions for building a healthier and more efficient office environment.

Today’s office is no longer just a place to work. It has become a personal performance hub—one that must support deep focus, physical well-being, and a polished professional aesthetic. In response to growing demand for smarter workspace design, Eureka Ergonomic continues to develop integrated desk-and-chair systems that promote movement, posture support, and visual simplicity.

Rather than treating office furniture as separate purchases, Eureka Ergonomic approaches workspace design as a connected ecosystem. The company’s product philosophy centers on three key principles: seamless interaction between desks and chairs, total-body ergonomic support, and minimalist designs that reduce clutter and improve focus.

Featured Collections: The Benchmarks of Office Excellence

Ark & Opal Series — The Aesthetic of Order in Modern Executive Spaces





Price: US$ 799 - $ 2,599

Materials: Select Walnut veneers, high-strength aluminum alloy trapezoidal frames, optional premium Lauren Black Gold carbon-fiber/rock plate tops



The Ark Series shatters the "bulky industrial" stereotype of standing desks by encasing precision electric technology within high-end furniture contours. Available in classic rectangular and high-efficiency L-shaped configurations, the walnut textures and stable trapezoidal structures establish a balanced sense of power. To meet multi-tasking demands, select models feature Lauren Black Gold surfaces that are resistant to wear and maintain order even with multiple monitors. Integrated power hubs and wireless charging centers eliminate clutter, allowing for total focus.

Opal, the epitome of minimalism, utilizes architectural geometry to conceal storage within the desk body, bringing pure visual enjoyment to the environment. Through integrated hidden storage and monitor risers, it blurs the line between professional utility and high-end living, perfectly complementing modern minimalist interiors.

Zen & Magma Series — Performance and Authority in Executive Spaces





Price: US$3,699 - $7,299

When a workspace reaches the level of "identity expression," the Zen Series serves as the anchor of the environment. Featuring a powerful quad-motor lifting system, it achieves silent and smooth height adjustments even when fully loaded with equipment and a large L-shaped side cabinet. The Lauren Black Gold rock plate top provides a cool touch and extreme durability, defining a performance benchmark through unparalleled material tension.

The newly introduced SD12 is the masterpiece of the Magma Series. This 86-inch "giant screen" executive desk features a streamlined sculptural silhouette, boldly blending the cool texture of marble with the warmth of wood. With its stable dual-motor support and hidden drawer design, it is more than a desk—it is a centerpiece of art that reflects personal taste and excellence.

Mathias Series — A Timeless Tribute to a Classic Era





Price: US$ 629.00 - $ 899.00

Materials: 11-layer heat-pressed Walnut plywood (FSC® certified), premium top-grain Napa Leather, breathable 100% polyester fabric, polished aluminum alloy five-star base.





The Mathias Series represents a cross-era professional temperament. It is more than a chair; it is a contemporary tribute to the pinnacle of mid-century modern furniture—the Eames silhouette. The core of the Mathias lies in its 11-layer heat-pressed walnut plywood shell, using FSC® certified wood to uphold the brand's commitment to sustainable aesthetics. As the brand’s widely recognized all-around star product, Mathias provides an extremely rich selection of colors and materials. The Classic Black Napa Leather model is considered the "standard configuration" for executive spaces. Beyond its iconic curves and polished aluminum craftsmanship, it offers an immense sense of identity and comfort. Whether seeking equilibrium in its standard dimensions or commanding presence through the expansive support of the XL version, Mathias stands as the ultimate embodiment of 'Timeless Classic'.

Serene Series — The Ultimate Expression of Somatosensory Aesthetics





Price: US$769 - $1,399

As the furniture with the longest duration of physical contact, the Serene Series deeply integrates the delicate touch of Napa Leather with complex skeletal engineering. The flagship Serene (OC07) features a bio-mimetic 3D lumbar support system that provides immediate feedback to micro-movements, effectively relieving lumbar pressure during long hours of focus. From the unique walnut accents of the Serene Ella to the robust all-aluminum base of the Serene Aaron, this series provides a cocoon of comfort, ensuring the chair is a support for thought, not a distraction.

Royal Series — The Steady Companion for Long-Term Professionals





Price: US$339 - $749

The Royal Series focuses on providing a "sense of security," making it the top choice for long-termers seeking pure comfort and durability. Utilizing highly breathable microfiber reinforced leather and silicone leather, the touch is warm and easy to maintain. Both Royal II and Royal have undergone deep curve optimization for various body types. From adjustable headrests to widened armrests, every detail is designed to eliminate fatigue and provide a "cloud-like" office experience.

Workspace Configuration Solutions: Tailoring Your Professional Domain

Based on a deep insight into the spatial requirements of various professional roles, we have systematically integrated Eureka Ergonomic’s core desk and chair collections. The following configurations are designed to help you quickly identify the functional combination that best aligns with your specific office environment and professional identity:

Workspace Desk Target Audience Recommended Pairing Style & Features Executive Office Zen /

Magma Series Corporate Leaders: Authority & Performance Mathias Authoritative, stable, and commanding Executive Elite Office Ark Series Professional Managers: Order & Quality Mathias / Serene Classic, sharp, and structural Opal Series Industry Elites: Visual Purity & Comfort Serene / Royal Pure elegance, extreme comfort





Preview: Honoring Professionalism — Memorial Day Special Event