WILMINGTON, DE, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DeviEver, a Wilmington-based research platform, has released a ranking of the best gold IRA companies, placing Goldco at the top following a detailed review of providers across the U.S. market.

DeviEver, a financial research platform in Wilmington, Delaware, has published a new ranking of the best gold IRA companies for U.S. investors. Goldco placed first. The ranking came out this month, as demand for precious metals retirement accounts has climbed sharply. Inflation concerns and equity market volatility have pushed more Americans to look at gold-backed alternatives for their retirement savings.

A gold IRA is a self-directed retirement account. It holds physical metals, including gold, silver, and platinum, instead of stocks or bonds. The IRS requires these accounts to use an approved custodian. Metals must be stored in an accredited depository; the account holder cannot keep them personally. For many investors, the appeal is straightforward: gold has historically held value during periods when paper assets have not. The World Gold Council reported that global investment demand for gold hit multi-year highs in 2023 and stayed elevated into 2024.

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DeviEver spent several weeks on this review. The team looked at more than a dozen providers. Evaluation criteria included fee transparency, IRS-approved metal selection, storage options, buyback policies, and customer service quality. Regulatory standing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was checked for each company. Better Business Bureau ratings were also factored in.

Goldco, based in Woodland Hills, California, has operated since 2006. It serves clients across all 50 states. The company ranked first for its pricing clarity, a dedicated account specialist model, and a written buyback guarantee.

The gold IRA companies sector has expanded considerably over the past decade. Grand View Research projects the global gold market to grow at a compound annual rate of roughly 3.3 percent through 2030, with retirement products making up an increasing slice of that figure. DeviEver found wide variation across providers. Setup fees ranged from zero to several hundred dollars.

Minimum investments varied from $10,000 to $50,000 or more. Storage arrangements differed too: some companies offer segregated storage, others use commingled vaults. Those differences matter to long-term investors, and they are not always easy to find on company websites.

Most people fund a gold IRA through a rollover. An existing 401(k) or traditional IRA can be transferred without triggering a taxable event, provided the process is handled correctly. A direct rollover, where funds move from one custodian to another without passing through the account holder, avoids the 60-day rule and the 20 percent withholding requirement that applies to indirect rollovers.

DeviEver found that companies with a dedicated rollover team and written IRS compliance guidance received noticeably better reviews from customers than those without.

Interest in alternative retirement assets has risen alongside broader economic shifts. The Federal Reserve's rate cycle over the past two years has unsettled fixed-income investors. The U.S. Department of Labor has issued ongoing guidance encouraging diversification within retirement portfolios.

Investment research firm Morningstar has tracked a rise in commodities-related allocation inquiries from retail investors since 2022. Providers that maintain memberships with established industry bodies, including the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, featured consistently in DeviEver's higher-ranked results. Compliance track record and institutional affiliations were among the clearest differentiators.

DeviEver publishes independent research to help investors cut through marketing noise in complex product categories. The full ranking of the best gold IRA companies, with fee breakdowns, minimum investment details, and custodial information for each provider, is available at deviever.com.

About DeviEver





DeviEver is a financial research platform based in Wilmington, Delaware, focused on independent analysis of retirement investment products and precious metals providers for U.S. consumers. More information is available at deviever.com.

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DeviEver

Greg Jones

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