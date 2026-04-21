The Next-Generation Feiyu Pocket 4 Gimbal Camera Is Coming Soon

Shanghai, China, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its appearance at AWE 2026, the next-generation Feiyu Pocket 4 Gimbal Camera has now been officially confirmed. Today, FeiyuTech announced that the Feiyu Pocket 4 Gimbal Camera will be officially launched in the first half of 2026. As the latest addition to the Feiyu Pocket lineup, Pocket 4 is designed for portable content creation and delivers comprehensive upgrades in screen interaction, gimbal performance, imaging capabilities, and AI-powered features, further expanding the possibilities of lightweight mobile shooting.





Since launching the first Pocket gimbal camera in 2020, FeiyuTech has gone through three generations of product development and market validation, consistently focusing on the needs of lightweight visual content creation while continuously improving structural design, imaging performance, and smart features. Pocket 4 represents our latest vision for portable creation, offering more intuitive interaction, more professional image quality, stronger stabilization, and smarter features to bring creators a new lightweight shooting option.

Key Upgrades Unveiled: Pocket 4 Redefines the Portable Creation Experience

1. Innovative Screen Interaction Combining Portability and Protection

The Feiyu Pocket 4 Gimbal Camera features a large 2.64-inch near-square display, a leading specification in its category. It provides clear visuals and intuitive interaction, making it ideal for both horizontal and vertical content preview and quick switching to meet multi-platform content creation needs.

It also introduces an innovative swipe-down-to-power-on and swipe-up-to-power-off design. When powered off, the screen directly protects the gimbal, eliminating the need for an additional protective case while enhancing both portability and safety for worry-free everyday use.





2. Extended Gimbal Range for Greater Creative Flexibility

Pocket 4 is equipped with a long-range gimbal system, with the pan axis capable of rotating up to 450°. Compared with mainstream products in the category, it offers a wider range of movement, making it easy to capture orbit shots, tilt movements, and broader camera motions for more expressive video creation.





3. Flagship Imaging Configuration with Fully Upgraded Image Quality

The new model is equipped with a next-generation HiSilicon sensor made in China, featuring 50 megapixels and support for DCG HDR technology. This significantly enhances dynamic range, preserving richer detail in both highlights and shadows while maintaining clean image quality even in backlit or low-light environments.

It also comes with a 110° ultra-wide-angle lens (equivalent to approximately 15mm), providing a broader field of view for capturing large scenes with ease. It supports 4x digital zoom while maintaining clear image quality after zooming, and can also capture high-definition photos of approximately 48 megapixels, making it suitable for both video and still photography.





4. Full-Scenario AI Features That Lower the Barrier to Creation

Built-in features such as AI tracking, gesture control, and intelligent beauty enhancement are precisely tailored to solo creation scenarios. AI-powered subject locking, remote gesture control, and real-time natural beauty enhancement make it easy even for beginners to get started and create stable, high-quality content with ease.

Since its founding in 2007, FeiyuTech has spent nearly 20 years focused on gimbal stabilization, building mature expertise in motor control and integrated device design. Within its compact body, Pocket 4 efficiently integrates the gimbal, sensor, chip, and battery, continuing FeiyuTech’s hallmark stabilization performance to deliver smooth and steady footage while walking, running, or shooting on the move.

Gimbal cameras have now entered a new stage driven by user experience and intelligent features. FeiyuTech remains committed to user needs, continuous innovation, and product excellence. Pocket 4 is more than a routine upgrade—it is our latest answer to the evolving demand for lightweight, portable creation.