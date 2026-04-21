Successive Digital Welcomes Distinguished Industry Leaders to the Board

Strengthening Leadership to Accelerate AI-Native Enterprise Transformation at Scale

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successive Digital, an AI-native enterprise platform engineering and transformation company, today announced the appointment of distinguished industry leaders to the Board of Directors. These additions strengthen leadership as the company advances its vision of helping enterprises move from fragmented systems to intelligent, AI-native platforms.

The board members bring experience across global enterprises, digital transformation, and technology leadership, supporting Successive Digital’s next phase of growth focused on AI-led innovation and enterprise impact.

“As Successive Digital accelerates its growth as an AI-native enterprise platform and technology transformation services company, our new board members’ strategic insight and expertise in enterprise transformation will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome Edwina, Julie, Grant, and Brian to our Board,” highlights Sid Pandey, CEO and Founder, Successive Digital.

Leadership Perspective

“I’m excited to chair Successive Digital’s advisory board as it builds on its momentum in AI and platform-driven transformation. Our focus is on shaping strategy and providing candid guidance to ensure innovation scales into measurable, long-term impact for our customers.” - Edwina Payne, Board Director and Board Chair

“I’m honored to join the Board of Successive Digital at such a pivotal moment in their growth, where aligning innovation and execution will take the enterprise to the next level. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help accelerate their strategic vision and drive meaningful, measurable impact for clients and stakeholders.” - Grant Shih, Board Director

“I am both humbled and honored to join the board of Successive Digital at such an exciting and important stage in the company’s evolution. I look forward to contributing my experience to help advance the company’s strategic growth, and support its continued global leadership in AI platforms, enterprise transformation, and next-generation technology services.” - Brian Benn, Board Director

“I’m thrilled to join the board and contribute my marketing leadership to advance the company’s mission at the forefront of AI-driven services. I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate innovation, amplify our impact, and drive meaningful growth.” - Julie Freeman, Board Director

About Successive Digital

Successive Digital is an AI-native enterprise platform engineering company helping organizations move from fragmented systems to intelligent platforms. Powered by Kagen.ai ADD™ (Agent-Driven Development), it enables faster execution and continuous innovation at enterprise scale.