Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory, and Brooks Named Winners of Newsweek’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards for Health & Fitness

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek announced the winners of its 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards: Health & Fitness, recognizing the top brands shaping how Americans exercise, recover, and prioritize overall wellness. As interest in fitness and holistic health continues to surge nationwide, these awards highlight the standout companies delivering exceptional experiences and results for today’s health-conscious consumers.

This year’s winning brands represent excellence across five key categories:

Best Gym 2026 – Anytime Fitness

Best Boutique Fitness Chain 2026 – Orangetheory

Best Training & Running Shoe 2026 – Brooks

Best Athletic Attire Brand 2026 – Lululemon

Best Mindfulness & Wellness App 2026 – Calm





From accessible, community-driven gyms and high-intensity boutique studios to performance footwear, premium athletic apparel, and digital wellness tools, the winners reflect the diverse ways consumers are engaging with fitness today.

“With gym memberships hitting a record 75 million and a projected surge to 90 million by 2030, the fitness landscape is expanding rapidly. Our Readers’ Choice Health & Fitness awards are essential because they provide a trusted roadmap in this booming market,” said Newsweek’s Senior Vice President of Research, Strategy, and Revenue, Ryan Kinney. “We aim to highlight the brands delivering excellence, helping millions of health-conscious consumers make informed decisions as fitness becomes a primary pillar of their lifestyle.”

Newsweek will also open voting for its next Readers’ Choice Awards category, Home Goods, on April 22, 2026, featuring contests including Best Sheets, Best Pillows, Best Mattress, Best Vacuum and Best Air Purifier. Voting closes May 20, with winners to be announced June 3.

Additionally, winners for Newsweek’s Summer Travel Readers’ Choice Awards, including Best Cruise Ships for Families, Best All-Inclusive Family Resort, Best Theme Park, Best Outdoor Water Park and Best Waterfront Hotel—will be announced May 6.

The Readers’ Choice Awards combine expert editorial curation with audience participation, offering a trusted guide to the best products and services based on real consumer feedback.​​ To learn more about upcoming contests, please visit: newsweek.com/readerschoice/

About Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards

Nominees for Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards are selected through an editorial review process conducted by Newsweek editors. The editorial team identifies brands, destinations, and services within each contest category based on editorial research and industry knowledge.

Winners are determined through a public voting process hosted on Newsweek.com, where readers may vote once per category per day during the contest period.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com