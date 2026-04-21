Two large-scale infrastructure and clean technology projects featuring Haffner Energy’s technologies included in €15 billion MoU signed in India

Vitry-le-François, France — April 21, 2026, 6:00pm (CET)

Haffner Energy welcomes the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 16 April 2026 between the Government of Maharashtra, India, JW Global Group, and The Seed Consortium Partners. This MoU represents approximately €15 billion (Rs 1,65,000 crore) in planned investment across four large-scale infrastructure and clean technology projects, two of which require Haffner Energy’s technologies.

The Seed Consortium Partners aggregate technology and investment players, with Haffner Energy as its green-hydrogen technology partner. JW Global is an India-based global conglomerate with a diversified presence across key sectors, driving sustainable growth through innovation, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships.

All four projects will be developed in multiple phases. The first phase involves over 680 acres spread on both sides of the Bhima River by the Ujani Dam Reservoir.

The MoU includes two flagship projects that underline the strategic relevance of Haffner Energy’s proprietary solutions in major industrial decarbonization programs:

A 1.4 GW AI-focused campus and data centre, representing about €10.4 billion in investment, is intended to become a backbone of India’s growing artificial intelligence economy and create numerous job opportunities. Haffner Energy's solutions are expected to contribute to the resilience of the data centre's energy supply through the production of renewable hydrogen and energy from local residual biomass resources; A green-hydrogen production plant, representing approximately €280 million, will produce 6,900 metric tons of green hydrogen annually using Haffner Energy's proprietary SYNOCA® biomass gasification technology, supporting Maharashtra's clean fuel transition.

“India’s industrial growth requires energy solutions that are scalable, sovereign, and sustainable,” said JW Global founder and chairman Jaydeep Wankhede. “Haffner Energy’s biomass-based technologies bring a unique strategic advantage by converting local residues into clean hydrogen and renewable energy. This capability is especially relevant for India, where agricultural resources can be transformed into long-term industrial competitiveness while accelerating decarbonization.”

"India represents a compelling deployment environment for our technology — abundant agricultural biomass, rapidly scaling energy demand, and a government actively backing industrial decarbonization," said Haffner Energy CEO Philippe Haffner. "Being selected for these two projects, including one of India's most ambitious AI infrastructure developments, reflects the maturity and versatility of our platform."

The agreement reinforces the company’s strategy to deploy resilient, low-carbon energy solutions in high-growth markets worldwide.

Maharashtra is entering a new era of industrialization supported by reforms designed to accelerate project execution and attract global investment in sustainable, advanced industry, and high-technology sectors, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated to the local media during the signing ceremony.

“The MoU aims to facilitate time-bound investments”, he added. JW Global confirmed that all the required studies shall start soon.





About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a company specializing in resilient, sustainable biofuel solutions. With 33 years of experience, it has developed expertise in decarbonizing mobility and industry through the production of competitive renewable biofuels. Its innovative and patented biomass thermolysis technology contributes to energy sovereignty through the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to the regeneration of the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biochar.

For more information: http://www.haffner-energy.com

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