Denny’s Battle Cat-Themed Masters of the Universe™ Mobile Diner Roars Across America

Snap and share a picture of the custom-wrapped truck for the chance to win diner deals on Denny’s all-new, limited-time menu inspired by Masters of the Universe

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SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is ROAR-ing cross-country with a custom-wrapped Masters of the Universe™ Mobile Diner, created in partnership with Mattel, Inc. and Amazon MGM Studios. This coast-to-coast activation kicked off in Spartanburg today as the truck loaded up and hit the road out to Los Angeles for fan fueled activations leading up to the movie hitting theaters on June 5.

This truck is destined to turn heads on the highway, with its colorful and detailed tractor and trailer wrapped to resemble a giant, roaring Battle Cat – the loyal, armored green tiger steed of He-Man. The 53-foot tractor trailer has a fully functional commercial kitchen, including ovens, grills, a walk-in cooler and a commercial coffee maker, and it can serve thousands at each stop.

"At Denny’s, we believe every meal should feel like a victory. By bringing the world of Eternia to life through our Mobile Diner, we’re giving fans a chance to experience the power of Grayskull beyond our restaurant booths," said Chris Bode, President & CEO, Denny’s. "This journey is our way of celebrating the fans whose passion has kept this legend alive, rewarding their loyalty with epic prizes as we charge toward the Masters of the Universe premiere. We’re calling on all heroic warriors to spot us, capture the roar, and fuel up for the most legendary adventure in diner history."

Fans who want the full experience with the truck are invited to Fiesta Broadway on April 26 in Los Angeles. This is one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the country – bringing thousands together for a full day of music, culture, and community. Denny’s has been a sponsor of Fiesta Broadway for years as part of its commitment to fostering connection and meaningfully engaging with communities. This year, Denny’s is expanding its presence at the event and providing an immersive experience to bring to life the Masters of the Universe partnership, including FREE tastings of the new Masters of the Universe menu items, photo opportunities and movie swag.

Hear the Roar, Score Diner Deals

To unleash the excitement of Eternia, Denny’s is inviting fans who spot the Denny’s Masters of the Universe Mobile Diner on its journey to share a picture of the truck using #roarinacrossUSA, follow and tag @dennysdiner, and use #iagree after reviewing Denny’s User Generated Content terms at dennys.com/UGC. Participants will receive exclusive diner deals, including Free Eternia Everyday Value Slams and Free Skeletor’s Dark Shakeverse milkshakes, available on a first-come, first served basis, the ultimate bounty for anyone with a Battle Cat-sized appetite.

Here’s How to Enter**:

Follow @dennysdiner

Post a picture of the Denny’s Masters of the Universe Mobile Diner

Agree to Denny’s User Generated Content terms

Post with #roarinacrossUSA and #iagree

Tag @dennysdiner





Looking for the Denny’s Masters of the Universe Mobile Diner? Find it on its route from South Carolina to California*:

April 21-22: Spartanburg, S.C. to Memphis, Tenn.

April 22-23: Memphis, Tenn. to Oklahoma City, Okla.

April 23-24: Oklahoma City, Okla. to Albuquerque, N.M.

April 24-25: Albuquerque, N.M. to Los Angeles, Calif.

Legendary Swag

In addition to its Masters of the Universe menu items, Denny’s has dropped legendary co-branded swag for its biggest fans. New themed t-shirts are now available on DinerDrip, including “By the Power of Grayskull I Have the Pancakes” and “Defeat Your Cravings.” Available in limited quantities, while supplies last.

*Weather and traffic may affect the exact locations.

**No purchase necessary. To be eligible, participants must follow and tag @dennysdiner, post a picture of the Denny’s Masters of the Universe Mobile Diner, review and agree to Denny’s User Generated Content terms located at www.dennys.com/UGC, and use hashtags #roarinacrossUSA and #iagree. Eligible participants will receive a coupon code via DM on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Limit one coupon per guest. Offer available from April 22, 2026 – June 8, 2026, or until all coupons have been distributed, whichever occurs first. Denny’s reserves the right to verify eligibility and disqualify entries that are incomplete, fraudulent, or do not comply with these terms. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by any social media platform. Void where prohibited. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,438 global restaurants, 1,376 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 164 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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