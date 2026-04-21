Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (13 to 17 April 2026)

21 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 13 to 17 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Apr-26 FR0000073298 15 500 36,1261 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 777 36,0545 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Apr-26 FR0000073298 959 36,0840 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 492 36,0964 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Apr-26 FR0000073298 16 639 37,4222 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Apr-26 FR0000073298 8 785 37,5922 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Apr-26 FR0000073298 858 37,3953 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 388 37,5236 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Apr-26 FR0000073298 16 968 38,3378 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Apr-26 FR0000073298 7 672 38,2596 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Apr-26 FR0000073298 998 38,3083 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 406 38,2892 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Apr-26 FR0000073298 15 000 39,5586 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 000 39,5253 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 000 39,5907 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 500 39,6077 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Apr-26 FR0000073298 14 562 34,0763 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Apr-26 FR0000073298 13 000 34,0771 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 000 34,0410 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 500 34,0097 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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