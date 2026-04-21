Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (13 to 17 April 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

21 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 13 to 17 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Apr-26FR000007329815 50036,1261XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Apr-26FR000007329810 77736,0545DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Apr-26FR000007329895936,0840TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Apr-26FR00000732981 49236,0964AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Apr-26FR000007329816 63937,4222XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Apr-26FR00000732988 78537,5922DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Apr-26FR000007329885837,3953TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Apr-26FR00000732981 38837,5236AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Apr-26FR000007329816 96838,3378XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Apr-26FR00000732987 67238,2596DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Apr-26FR000007329899838,3083TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Apr-26FR00000732981 40638,2892AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Apr-26FR000007329815 00039,5586XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Apr-26FR00000732989 00039,5253DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Apr-26FR00000732981 00039,5907TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Apr-26FR00000732981 50039,6077AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Apr-26FR000007329814 56234,0763XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Apr-26FR000007329813 00034,0771DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Apr-26FR00000732981 00034,0410TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Apr-26FR00000732981 50034,0097AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 04 21_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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