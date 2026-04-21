Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (13 to 17 April 2026)

21 April 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 13 to 17 April 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|15 500
|36,1261
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 777
|36,0545
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|959
|36,0840
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 492
|36,0964
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|16 639
|37,4222
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|8 785
|37,5922
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|858
|37,3953
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 388
|37,5236
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|16 968
|38,3378
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|7 672
|38,2596
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|998
|38,3083
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 406
|38,2892
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|15 000
|39,5586
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|39,5253
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|39,5907
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|39,6077
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|14 562
|34,0763
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|13 000
|34,0771
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|34,0410
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|34,0097
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment