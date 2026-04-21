Crawford Family Makes Transformational $2 Million Gift to Expand Opportunity for Spelman and Morehouse Students

Atlanta, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ATLANTA, April 21, 2026) — Rooted in a multigenerational legacy of service, education, and giving back, the Crawford family has made a transformational $2 million gift to Spelman College and Morehouse College, with more than $1 million designated for Spelman—including Spelman Strong, the College’s unrestricted annual fund, and its general endowment.

The family—siblings Dr. Christine Ruth Crawford, C’94, Dr. George Crawford, C’96, and Dr. Marcus Crawford, C’98—continues a tradition rooted in gratitude and responsibility, shaped early by their grandmother Ruth, who believed well into her 100s in giving back to the institutions that made opportunity possible. Alumni of Spelman College and Morehouse College, the siblings chose to give collectively, reflecting the very values their institutions instilled in them.

“HBCUs have always been part of our lives,” said Dr. Christine Crawford, a Spelman alumna who later earned her doctorate in epidemiology. “We grew up knowing that you give back to the places that have allowed you to grow and to prosper.”

Their connection to Spelman and Morehouse is both personal and generational. Since their father’s graduation from Morehouse in 1962, he has never missed a Homecoming—establishing a tradition that brought the family back to campus year after year and kept them deeply connected to the community. Over time, those experiences shaped not only their academic paths, but their understanding of what it means to give back.

The Crawfords’ decision to support Spelman through both unrestricted funding and the general endowment underscores a deep confidence in the College’s leadership, stewardship, and ability to respond to evolving student needs. Unrestricted gifts provide the flexibility for Spelman to address urgent priorities—from helping students remain enrolled during unexpected hardship to advancing strategic initiatives that strengthen the institution today—while the endowment ensures long-term sustainability for generations to come.

“Departments change, trends change, and students’ needs change,” Dr. Christine Crawford shared. “It was important to us for the institutions to be able to use [the funds] as they saw best—because that kind of support can be life-changing.”

Dr. Christine Crawford credits the College’s faculty, mentorship, and academic rigor with shaping her personal and professional journey—instilling confidence, ambition, and a belief in what is possible for Black women leaders. She describes Spelman as a place where excellence is expected, support is unwavering, and community extends far beyond the classroom.

That enduring impact is precisely what the Crawford family sought to strengthen through their contribution.

Their gift comes at a pivotal moment, as the College advances the Spelman Forward capital campaign—an effort to expand access, strengthen academic excellence, and prepare future generations of Spelman women to lead.

“This extraordinary gift is both an investment in Spelman’s future and an affirmation of trust in our mission, leadership, and direction,” said Spelman Interim President and Chair Emerita Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, C’84. “Through their intentional support of both unrestricted funding and the general endowment, the Crawford family is helping Spelman remain bold, responsive, and forward-looking as we prepare future generations of Spelman women to lead in an ever-changing world. We are deeply grateful for their belief in Spelman and for strengthening our ability to advance a future-ready institution that continues to transform lives and communities.”

For the Crawfords, this gift is an expression of gratitude. It is a way to say thank you, and to extend that same opportunity to those who will follow.

“It still feels small, because for all that we have gotten as a family, it doesn’t feel like we could ever completely give back what we’ve been given,” Dr. Christine Crawford said. “We feel so much pride and love for our schools because of how much they gave us—the relationships, the mentorship, the people. That is priceless. Whatever we can do to provide that for the next generation and generations to come is the responsibility of us all.”

To learn more about supporting Spelman College, visit our Spelman Forward campaign website.

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