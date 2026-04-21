China's First Purpose-built Autonomous Robotaxi Prototype Coming Soon; CaoCao’s Deeply Customized Version Scheduled for Mass Production in 2027

HangZhou, China, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 21, Geely Auto Group announced that it will unveil China’s first purpose-built native-developed Robotaxi prototype at the Auto China 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. CaoCao’s deeply customized version is scheduled for mass production in 2027, with commercial operations to be launched subsequently.





The vehicle is built on Geely‘s L4-level AI digital architecture, integrating a World Action Model (WAM) and L4 autonomous driving capabilities. It will feature enhanced onboard computing power and perception hardware, while introducing physical AI under a unified framework. This is regarded as a key step in Geely’s embodied intelligence strategy.

As the most important commercialization vehicle for Geely Holding Group’s Robotaxi initiative, CaoCao has established a closed-loop ecosystem underpinned by its “intelligent purpose-built vehicles + intelligent driving technology + intelligent operations” three-in-one strategy, positioning itself as one of the few global technology mobility platforms with full Robotaxi capabilities.