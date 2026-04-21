TextUs Names Doug Busley as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Denver, Colorado, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the industry-leading text messaging platform that transforms how businesses convert leads into revenue, today announced the appointment of Doug Busley as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Busley brings deep experience building and scaling engineering organizations in high-growth B2B SaaS environments. He joins TextUs from Iterable, where he spent over five years helping scale the company’s engineering team and product infrastructure during a period of rapid growth. During his tenure, he led the Messaging pillar of product engineering and supported the development of systems powering marketing campaigns for thousands of customers.

At TextUs, Busley will lead the company’s engineering organization with a focus on platform scalability, architectural modernization, and continued product innovation as demand for business texting accelerates.

“Doug has a proven ability to scale engineering teams and systems in high-growth environments,” said Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs. “His experience and leadership will be critical as we continue to invest in our platform and build for the next phase of growth.”

Busley’s leadership philosophy centers on building autonomous teams and enabling engineers to do their best work, an approach that aligns closely with TextUs’ focus on innovation and performance.

TextUs stands out as a market leader by offering a texting platform that drives revenue and boosts pipeline conversion. As businesses increasingly look for better ways to connect with prospects, customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has emerged as a critical communication channel.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that empowers businesses to convert leads into revenue through automated and conversational texting. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs helps teams communicate faster, build stronger relationships, and drive measurable business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

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