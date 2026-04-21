Bronson Methodist Hospital Named No. 1 Academic Medical Center in the Nation; Earns Premier 100 Top Hospital® Honor

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronson Methodist Hospital is one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® and the top Academic Medical Center in the U.S., according to an independent quality analysis conducted by Premier, Inc. and published by Modern Healthcare, the leading publication for healthcare executives.





Bronson Methodist was ranked the No. 1 Academic Medical Center nationally based on objective, publicly available data. Premier evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals nationwide, benchmarking academic medical centers against peer AMCs only. An Academic Medical Center (AMC) is defined as a hospital that provides patient care and educates healthcare providers in partnership with at least one accredited medical school. These centers integrate clinical services, education and research, forming a vital link between healthcare and medical education. Bronson is an affiliate of the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed). Bronson leads an impressive list of AMCs, including New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospitals among others.

“This prestigious ranking reflects the outstanding dedication and commitment of our physicians, advanced practice providers (APP), nurses and team members at Bronson,” said Bill Manns, president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare. “I have the privilege of serving as the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) chair, knowing firsthand the caliber of academic medical centers we have here in Michigan alone. To be ranked number one in the entire country is an incredible honor for Bronson.”

Dr. Martinson Arnan, chief physician executive, leads Bronson in advancing its clinical and operational performance. Bronson recognizes that achieving excellence in healthcare requires physicians and APPs in leadership to share and actively drive that vision. As a result, Bronson is deeply committed to enabling and accelerating provider leadership, expanding its own Physician Leadership Academy from an internal development program to one that trains provider leaders from outside academic medical groups and community hospitals.

“As a Southwest Michigan health system, being recognized at a national level is a testament to the Bronson team members who show up every day for our patients,” said Dr. Arnan. “Working in healthcare has never been more challenging or rewarding, and our teams work in harmony across the Bronson system to deliver the highest standard of care. I’m honored to work alongside people who are so committed and invested in improving the health of our community.”

“This recognition validates the work our teams do every day to manage complexity with precision,” said Dr. Kimberly Hatchel, chief operating officer of Bronson Methodist Hospital. “It shows that academic excellence coupled with strong operational and financial performance can and must go hand in hand.”

For more than 30 years, Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program has used objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data to identify the top-performing hospitals in the United States. The program is an unbiased, transparent and performance-based ranking of U.S. hospitals designed to identify the nation’s highest-performing institutions and is not a marketing award you can buy – in fact, the program is structured to prevent any form of “pay-to-play” influence.

100 Top Hospitals Program Performance

Based on comparisons between the study’s top performers and peer hospitals, the analysis found that this year’s 100 Top Hospitals delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently. This year’s benchmark hospitals outperformed peer hospitals across all ten performance measures and in every comparison group. Premier evaluates financial performance including margin, expense/cost per case and financial stability indicators with risk adjustment. Other measures included risk-adjusted average length of stay, cost per case, resource utilization measures, throughput efficiency and complication rates. Key findings from the study include:

A 36.8 percent difference in inpatient mortality between benchmark hospitals and peer hospitals nationally.

between benchmark hospitals and peer hospitals nationally. The nation’s top academic medical centers set themselves apart by delivering financially strong, operationally efficient performance—benchmarked against AMC peers—despite the inherent complexity of teaching, research and specialized care.

“Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program recognizes healthcare organizations that consistently deliver high-quality care while improving operational and financial performance,” said David Zito, president of Performance Services at Premier. “By highlighting top performers and providing transparent, data-driven insights, this program helps hospitals nationwide identify opportunities to enhance care delivery, strengthen financial sustainability and improve outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Hospitals are stratified and ranked within peer groups to allow fair comparisons. For more information, including methodology details, visit www.modernhealthcare.com/awards/mh-premier-100-top-hospitals-2026/.

About Bronson Healthcare

Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, locally governed health system serving southwest and southcentral Michigan. As the region’s leading healthcare provider and largest employer, Bronson has over 9,000 employees, more than 1,700 medical staff members and 747 licensed beds. With the largest Medical Group in the region, Bronson offers a full continuum of care across 70 locations, including four acute care hospitals in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Paw Paw and South Haven. Bronson is home to southwest Michigan’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, children’s hospital and high-risk pregnancy and birthing center.

About Bronson Methodist Hospital

Bronson Methodist Hospital, located at 601 John St. in downtown Kalamazoo, Mich., is the flagship hospital of Bronson Healthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare system serving southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. With 434 licensed beds and all-private rooms, Bronson Methodist Hospital provides care in virtually every specialty — cardiology, orthopedics, surgery, emergency medicine, neurology and oncology — with advanced capabilities in critical care as a Level I Trauma Center; in neurological care as a Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center; in cardiac care as one of the nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals; in obstetrics as the leading BirthPlace and only high-risk pregnancy and birthing center in southwest Michigan, and in pediatrics as one of only six children's hospitals in the state. Bronson Healthcare is recognized across the state and nationally for exceptional quality care by Healthgrades, Fortune and Premier, Inc., and ranked as a top employer by Forbes, Newsweek and the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Contact:

Angela Klinske

269.217.8716

media@bronsonhg.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e43d0be7-916a-4886-81e2-27ca4942b827