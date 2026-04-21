Kelly Roach International Announces Upcoming Release of The Miracle Hour, a Business Book Focused on Predictable Sales and Entrepreneurial Freedom

Delray Beach, Florida, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Roach International has announced the upcoming release of The Miracle Hour, a new business book by best-selling author and faith-based business leader Kelly Roach. The book will officially launch on May 19th with pre-orders currently available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/012FuXyK





The Miracle Hour introduces a practical framework designed to help entrepreneurs focus on daily sales activities and income-producing activities that generate consistent business growth. The system centers on one hour of focused work each day dedicated to relationship-based selling and meaningful client connection. By concentrating on the few actions that directly influence revenue, entrepreneurs can build predictable revenue while maintaining work-life balance.

Kelly Roach, founder of Kelly Roach International and leader of an 8-figure business+ 5 other multiple 6 and 7 figure businesses, developed the Miracle Hour method after years of rising the ranks in corporate, where she was promoted 7 times in 8-years, broke company records, led teams of 100+ across 17 locations…but was unfulfilled and tired of sacrificing time with the people who mattered most. She started her business while working a demanding full-time SVP role, and built her first million-dollar business by following a simple system for sales (now known as The Miracle Hour) on her lunch break each day. Today, she’s on a mission to help everyday entrepreneurs who are seeking a more sustainable approach to growth online and offline. Her proven sales system emphasizes human-first sales and genuine relationships rather than complicated funnels or high-pressure tactics.

“The Miracle Hour has helped us generate over seven figures in sales, not because of tricks or funnels but because it’s human first. When you focus on real relationships, real conversations and real service, business growth becomes inevitable. It’s simple, and it works!” said Maria Fontana, Founder at Maria Fontana Consulting.

Other entrepreneurs who have applied the method describe significant improvements in focus and clarity.

“The Miracle Hour gave me something I didn’t even realize I was missing: direction. One focused hour of income-producing work each day has kept my business steady and growing, without the overwhelm. I used to feel scattered and pulled in a hundred directions. Now I know exactly what to start with, and that one hour leads my entire day. On the rare days I don’t do it, I feel lost. That’s how powerful this practice has been for me,” said Vennessa McConkey, Strategic Positioning Advisor.

The book outlines a step-by-step approach for identifying and executing the few activities that truly move the needle in a business. Readers learn how to break founder dependency, build predictable revenue that is scalable, and secure their future in the age of AI by strengthening authentic human relationships with clients.

“Miracle Hour took the planning and mystery out of how to keep connected with clients and future clients, build consistency and predictability, thank you!” said Lauren Chiren, CEO at Women of a Certain Stage.

Entrepreneurs who apply the system often report both business growth and greater personal freedom.

“Give your first hour to growth, and watch your whole life grow. This is what Miracle Hour did for me!” said Carrie Richardson, Create Your Best Life Coaching.

“The Miracle Hour helped me stop doing everything and start doing the right things,” added Charyse Williams, RN, Founder and Business Strategist for Functional Medicine Practitioners.

With its focus on productivity, relationship-driven sales, and sustainable success, The Miracle Hour presents a structured path for entrepreneurs seeking both predictable income and entrepreneurial freedom.

About Kelly Roach International

Kelly Roach International provides business growth and sales system consulting designed to help entrepreneurs and sales leaders build profitable companies while maintaining strong personal values and putting their faith and family first. Led by best-selling author and entrepreneur Kelly Roach, the company teaches practical systems for bringing daily sales process into the digital age, how to increase productivity, and how to build a relationship-based selling approach that anyone in the company can implement. Through coaching, books, and training programs, Kelly Roach International supports entrepreneurs who want to create predictable revenue, grow sustainable businesses, and achieve entrepreneurial freedom.