NipsApp Game Studios Announces AI-Driven VR Solutions for Surgical Training and Nuclear Safety

Thiruvananthapuram, KERALA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most of the last decade, NipsApp Game Studios built its name as a full-cycle game development company, using Unity and Unreal Engine to ship mobile, PC, and immersive projects for clients across South Asia. This week, founder and CEO Nipin P N is trying to shift that image. He says the company is moving into something far bigger than conventional game development, pushing into immersive technologies with real-world impact.

Nipin P N CEO @ NipsApp Game Studios

In a recent conversation, MR. Nipin P N laid out a plan that takes NipsApp into hospital training labs, factory floors, and eventually high-risk environments like nuclear control rooms. His core idea is simple: AI inside VR and AR is no longer just a cool feature. It’s starting to act like basic infrastructure.

“We spent years learning how to keep someone engaged for 30 seconds,” Nipin P N said. “That same thinking applies when you’re training a surgeon or a reactor operator. The difference is, now the stakes are real.”

From games to medical training

Healthcare is the first focus, with NipsApp Game Studios building VR-based training simulations for surgical practice. The team is developing a system where doctors can train on AI-generated cases that behave like real patients.

Instead of a fixed simulation, the system changes based on what the trainee does. If a mistake happens, bleeding can get worse. Vitals can shift. The system reacts in real time, and a quiet guidance layer points out issues before they turn into habits.

Nipin is careful about what this means. “We’re not replacing doctors,” he said. “We’re helping them get more practice in less time.”

The idea is simple: more repetitions, safer environment, better preparation.

Training for rare, high-risk events

The bigger push is in industrial safety. Nipin believes many industries still rely on drills that don’t match real situations closely enough.

With AI-driven VR, workers can train more often and with more variety. A reactor operator, for example, could run through a coolant failure scenario again and again, with each session slightly different. The system can create new problems every time, so people don’t just memorize steps, they learn how to react.

He calls this “cold practice” the idea that no one should face a major failure for the first time in real life.

The same thinking applies to oil rigs, chemical plants, and heavy manufacturing, where mistakes are costly and sometimes fatal.

Drawing a line in defense

Defense work is part of the plan, but with limits. Nipin says the company is looking at AR tools for medics and logistics teams, not combat systems.

“There’s a clear difference between helping someone save a life and building something that harms,” he said. “We know where we stand.”

Why a game studio?

On paper, it’s an unusual shift. But Nipin argues that game studios already solve many of the same problems these fields face.

Real-time graphics, physics, fast feedback, user interaction these are all core to games. Other industries, he says, haven’t fully caught up.

“Every field will end up with some form of simulation,” he said. “Game developers just happen to be very good at building them.”

What comes next

NipsApp plans to roll out its first healthcare pilot later this year. An industrial safety partnership is expected in 2027.

Nipin is direct about the challenge ahead. These are regulated fields where trust matters more than hype. Early demos won’t be enough. The company will need real results.

Still, if even part of this plan works, NipsApp’s future may look very different from its past. Less about downloads and retention, more about training people to handle situations where mistakes aren’t an option.

VR Anatomy

About NipsApp Game Studios

NipsApp Game Studios is a full-cycle Unity and Unreal Engine game development company based in Trivandrum, India. Founded in 2010, the company has delivered over 3,000 projects for startups, indie publishers, and enterprises across 25+ countries, specializing in mobile, cross-platform, and immersive experiences. With expertise in multiplayer systems, VR/AR, and blockchain development, NipsApp focuses on building production-ready games at competitive cost.

Press Inquiries

NipsApp Game Studios

info [at] nipsapp.com

https://nipsapp.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2gU0BB1S9nU