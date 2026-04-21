Mount Sinai Health System Launches Women’s Health Video Podcast HERology

New York, NY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System today announced the launch of a new video podcast series, HERology, a comprehensive women’s health show cohosted by four Mount Sinai physicians and researchers collaborating to modernize women’s health care.

The podcast is powered by the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women’s Health and Wellness, a new multidisciplinary center dedicated to integrated women’s health across the lifespan, which will open in May on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The show will feature experts in women’s health and medicine from around the Health System, as well as expert guests from other institutions and well-known public figures. It will cover topics such as hormonal health, cardiometabolic risk, brain health, resilience, longevity, and evidence-based approaches to wellness. The show serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic medicine and everyday women’s health, translating the latest research and clinical expertise into practical recommendations women can incorporate into their daily lives.

“For generations, Mount Sinai Health System has helped women navigate life’s most pivotal moments through compassionate, life-changing care and groundbreaking medicine,” said Joanne L. Stone, MD, MS, co-host of HERology and Ellen and Howard C. Katz Chair of the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Our Health System has long set the standard for innovation and service. With the launch of HERology, we are extending that leadership beyond our walls by creating a trusted, accessible space to inform, empower, and connect with women wherever they are.”

Dr. Stone, a prominent high-risk pregnancy specialist, will be joined by two co-hosts: Leslee Shaw, PhD, Director of the Blavatnik Family Women’s Health Research Institute and Vice Chair for Research in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science; and Anna Barbieri, MD, a board certified gynecologist and integrative medicine physician specializing in menopause and midlife women’s health, and Clinical Strategy Leader for the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women’s Health and Wellness. Anuradha Lala, MD, a nationally recognized cardiologist and Director of the Heart Failure Clinical Trials Program at the Mount Sinai Health System, will be a contributing co-host.

“There is so much noise in women’s health right now, and it can be hard to know what information to trust or what actually applies to you,” said Dr. Barbieri. “With HERology, we wanted to create real conversations that help cut through that noise and connect women with the science in a way that feels practical and human.”

HERology will join Mount Sinai’s other podcast programming, Road to Resilience and The Vitals. The Vitals, Mount Sinai’s first roundtable talk show, launched in 2025 and has become a critical mouthpiece for the Health System and its departments. Road to Resilience, the flagship podcast that launched in 2018, features experts explaining the science behind resilience, as well as resilience stories from individuals with non-medical backgrounds.

HERology will be available biweekly on all three major streaming platforms: YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify. View the trailer here, and the first episode here.

Get HERology and other podcasts from the Mount Sinai Podcast Network.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 47,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and leading schools of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care from conception through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes more than 6,400 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals,” “Best in State Hospitals,” “World’s Best Hospitals,” and “Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube. To listen to news and stories from Mount Sinai, visit the Mount Sinai Podcast Network.

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