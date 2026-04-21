United Steelworkers welcomes 146 Porter Airlines customer service workers at Toronto Pearson

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is proud to welcome 146 new members following the certification of Porter Airlines customer service workers at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Workers came together to address key workplace concerns, including fair wages, hours of work and access to benefits, as well as the ability to negotiate their working conditions.

“This new union certification reflects workers coming together for fairness and respect on the job,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “These members are building a stronger voice in their workplace and taking an important step toward improving their wages, working conditions and overall quality of life.”

Workers chose to join the USW because they saw the union as a good fit for the representation they sought within the airline industry.

The organizing campaign was driven by strong worker engagement and determination, moving quickly despite taking place over the busy holiday season.

“These workers were incredibly motivated and committed throughout the campaign,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator. “They spent the Christmas holidays connecting with co-workers and building support. In less than six weeks, they made it clear they were ready for change.”

This certification reflects the growing number of workers in the airline and service sectors who are choosing to unionize to strengthen their collective voice at work.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca