Maryland Field Hockey Continues Its Legacy on AstroTurf®, the World’s Leading Field Hockey Surface

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Maryland women’s field hockey program continues to build on one of the sport’s most storied legacies, competing on an AstroTurf surface recognized among the best of the best in global field hockey. Maryland’s home complex serves as a home for both Maryland Field Hockey & Women’s Lacrosse. The recent surface upgrade consists of our AstroTurf 12 systems, specifically designed for Field Hockey’s Elite! Underneath is our new 10mm E-layer which is perfect for firm, fast performance and low-ball bounce- exactly what high level hockey players want.

Few programs in the country match Maryland’s sustained excellence & Brand of Hockey. The Terrapins’ remarkable tradition under head coach Missy Meharg, including eight national championships, 26 conference titles, and 21 NCAA semifinal appearances. That kind of success does not happen by accident. It is built on preparation, consistency, and an environment designed for precision, pace, and top-level performance.

AstroTurf® 12 remains one of the most trusted field hockey systems in the game because it was built specifically for the sport’s demands. Known as “The Original,” AstroTurf 12 uses a knitted nylon construction that delivers a highly uniform, durable, and consistent playing environment. Its hydrophilic fiber structure helps the field retain water effectively, which supports faster play, lower ball bounce, and dependable ball roll in wet conditions. For elite programs like Maryland, the result is a field engineered for speed, precision, and consistency—exactly what top-level field hockey requires.





The same field also serves another national power. Maryland women’s lacrosse, currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA women’s lacrosse RPI, competes at the same complex and continues to set the national standard in its sport. The Terrapins are recognized by Maryland as the winningest program in women’s lacrosse history and hold the highest all-time winning percentage in the game, underscoring the caliber of competition and athlete development taking place on this surface year-round.

“As a former Maryland field hockey player, it’s especially meaningful to see this program continue building on one of the most respected legacies in the sport. Maryland has always represented a championship standard, and AstroTurf is proud to support that tradition with a surface built for the speed, precision, and consistency elite field hockey demands. To also see the nation’s top women’s lacrosse program competing on that same field speaks to the quality and versatility of the system.”

— Melissa Vassalotti-Twist, Director of Field Hockey, AstroTurf®





Maryland’s dual use of the complex reflects what elite programs require from a modern surface: consistent footing, reliable response, and the durability to support daily training and championship-level play across multiple sports. For AstroTurf, it is another example of how the company’s field hockey and multi-sport systems continue to support the best athletes and programs in the country. We are so thankful to Maryland for once again trusting in AstroTurf to provide them with the Best of the Best surface that suits their Brand of Hockey!

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Media Contact: Liam.kissinger@astroturf.com

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