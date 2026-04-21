Therapy Dog at Fort Bragg is the USO Canine Volunteer of the Year

Arlington, VA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapper, a therapy dog at USO Fort Bragg in North Carolina, has been named the USO Canine Volunteer of the Year.

Cesar Millan, the world-renowned dog behaviorist, shared the big news earlier today on social media. You can watch the full video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXZlslgD4Fo/



Sapper, an Alaskan Husky, has become an integral part of daily life at the USO Center at Fort Bragg, bringing joy, comfort and support to so many —approximately 13,000 service members and families each month. Sapper plays a vital role in a wide range of programs and events, from youth programming to Winter Holiday celebrations and Thanksgiving events. Beyond the center, Sapper supports critical military moments by attending deployment and homecoming events, offering comfort as Soldiers depart or return home.

The USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award is part of the USO Canine Program, which acknowledges the strong bond between humans and animals, and the critical role dogs play within the military community, addressing diverse mental, emotional and physical needs. Through interactions with certified therapy dogs at USO events and USO Centers, service members and their families experience the profound emotional support that only a four-legged friend can offer. For more information, visit USO.org/canine.

There were a total of five canine volunteer finalists announced earlier this year, with the public determining the winner through online voting.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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