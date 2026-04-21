FG Communities Completes Acquisition of Community in Asheville

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of a manufactured housing community in Asheville, NC.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is one of the most distinctive cities in the Southeast, known for its thriving arts and music culture, culinary scene, and unmatched outdoor activities. The community is located in East Asheville — just minutes from downtown with beautiful mountain views and easy access to everything the city has to offer.

With demand consistently outpacing new supply, Asheville has become one of the most housing-constrained markets in the Southeast. This community provides a stable, affordable place to call home in one of the region's most sought-after markets.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, "Western North Carolina is a market we know well and believe in. The combination of strong population growth, a thriving local economy, and a chronic shortage of affordable housing makes it an ideal fit for our mission. We are proud to expand our presence here and remain committed to providing residents with a community they can be proud of."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 84 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities