ROHM Develops 5th Generation SiC MOSFETs with Approximately 30% Lower On-Resistance at High Temperatures

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed the latest device of its EcoSiC™ series: the 5th Generation SiC MOSFETs optimized for high‑efficiency power applications. This technology is ideally suitable for automotive electric powertrain systems – such as traction inverters for electric vehicles (xEVs) – as well as power supplies for AI servers and industrial equipment such as data centers.

In recent years, the rapid proliferation of generative AI and big data processing has accelerated the deployment of high-performance servers in the industrial equipment sector. The resulting surge in power density is placing a greater strain on power infrastructure, raising concerns about localized supply shortages. While smart grids that combine renewable energy sources (i.e., solar power) with existing power supply networks are emerging as a possible solution, minimizing losses during energy conversion and storage remains a key challenge.

In the automotive sector, next-generation electric vehicles require extended cruising range and faster charging, creating demand for lower-loss inverters and higher performance onboard chargers (OBCs). Against this backdrop, the adoption of SiC devices capable of both low loss and high efficiency is increasing in high-power applications ranging from a few kilowatts to hundreds of kilowatts.

As the first semiconductor company globally, ROHM was the first in the world to begin mass production of SiC MOSFETs in 2010, contributing to reducing energy losses by implementing SiC devices over a wide range of high-power applications, including offering an early lineup of products compliant with automotive reliability standards such as AEC-Q101. Furthermore, the 4th generation SiC MOSFETs, for which sample provision began in June 2020, have been adopted globally in automotive and industrial applications. They are available across a broad product portfolio, including both discrete devices and modules, supporting the rapid market adoption of SiC technology.

The newly developed 5th Generation SiC MOSFETs achieve industry-leading low loss, driving the broader adoption of SiC technology. Through structural enhancements and manufacturing process optimization, ON resistance is reduced by approximately 30% during high temperature operation (Tj=175°C) compared to conventional 4th Generation products (under the same breakdown voltage and chip size conditions). This improvement contributes to making units smaller while increasing output power in high temperature applications such as traction inverters for xEVs.

ROHM began supporting the bare dies business with 5th Generation SiC MOSFETs in 2025 and completed development in March 2026. Furthermore, starting from July 2026, ROHM will provide samples of discrete devices and modules incorporating 5th Generation SiC MOSFETs.

Going forward, ROHM plans to expand its 5th Generation SiC MOSFET lineup with additional breakdown voltage and package options. ROHM will also continue to enhance its design tools and strengthen application support. By further promoting the implementation of SiC technology – now entering the mainstream phase – ROHM contributes to more efficient power utilization across a wide variety of high-power applications.

Application Examples

Automotive Systems: xEV traction inverters, onboard chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters, electric compressors

Industrial Equipment: Power supplies for AI servers and data centers, PV inverters, ESS (Energy Storage Systems), UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supplies), eVTOL, AC servos

EcoSiC™ Brand

EcoSiC™ is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide, which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon. ROHM independently develops the core technologies needed to advance SiC devices completely in-house, from wafer fabrication and process development to packaging and quality control. At the same time, we have established a fully integrated production system that spans the entire manufacturing flow, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

*EcoSiC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

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ROHM Media Contact

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

408-737-6294

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

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