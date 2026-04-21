August Recognition Unveils Groundbreaking White Paper on the Real Value of Business Awards

Lewes, EAST SUSSEX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August Recognition, a leading global awards agency renowned for its expertise in helping brands and leaders gain the recognition they deserve, has published a compelling White Paper titled "The Real Value of Business Awards." This comprehensive research is based on extensive data, interviews with decision-makers from C-level, HR, Marketing, and Sales departments, and industry insights.

August CEO Donna O'Toole on stage at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2025 to celebrate Female Founders business achievements

The White Paper reveals significant findings that underscore the profound impact of business awards on various aspects of organisational success. Among the key insights, it highlights that award-winning businesses experience a remarkable 63% increase in annual turnover following their win. This financial growth is complemented by enhanced customer trust, with 85% of consumers actively seeking trusted reviews and awards when making purchasing decisions.

Furthermore, the research indicates that 67% of award-winning companies enjoy above-average organic revenue growth, while 70% achieve above-average total returns to stakeholders. These statistics underscore the financial outperformance associated with receiving prestigious accolades.

Employee impact is another critical area explored in the White Paper. It reveals that 55% of employees at award-winning businesses report an increase in staff morale, and 32% note improved staff retention. Despite these benefits, only 12% of businesses currently prioritise awards as a strategic tool, highlighting a significant strategy gap.

Entrepreneurial success is also emphasised, with 79% of entrepreneurs acknowledging the significant role that winning awards plays in their business achievements.

"Recognition shows appreciation. It says ‘thank you’. It shows gratitude. It builds relationships. It inspires innovation. Ultimately, winning drives people forward with more vigour than ever to do even more good in the world. All founders can benefit from awards that will drive their business forwards" said Donna O’Toole, CEO of August Recognition and AwardsApp.

The White Paper serves as a vital resource for businesses aiming to understand and leverage the power of awards to transform their finances, motivate employees, and build customer certainty.

You can get a copy of the White Paper here.

About August Recognition

August Recognition is a leading global awards agency, founded by award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author Donna O’Toole. Part of the Dent Global group led by business strategist Daniel Priestley, August helps brands, entrepreneurs, and leaders gain the recognition they deserve. With a proven track record in the world’s most prestigious awards, August delivers expert consultancy, training, and award entry writing to turn ambition into credibility. August champions purpose-driven businesses, helping them raise their profile, accelerate growth, and earn trust through meaningful recognition. Find out more at www.augustawards.com

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