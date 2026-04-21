Royalty Pharma Launches Global Translational Prize to Recognize Breakthrough Scientific Innovation

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced the launch of the Royalty Pharma Translational Prize, which recognizes exceptional achievements in translational medicine. The Prize will honor scientific breakthroughs that bridge the gap between fundamental discovery and the development of new medicines that improve and extend patients’ lives. It will include a $1 million award distributed among one or more established scientists whose work has translated unique scientific insights into medicines with significant impact, particularly contributions not yet recognized by the field’s most prominent awards.

“Royalty Pharma believes that scientific discovery can transform patient lives when it is successfully translated into medicines,” said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Royalty Pharma. “With the Royalty Pharma Translational Prize, we aim to recognize and celebrate the scientists whose discoveries have crossed that crucial bridge - from insight to impact - and to highlight the importance of translational research in advancing human health.”

The Prize will be administered by Royalty Pharma and selected by an independent international committee of leading scientists and industry experts. The committee will be chaired by Sir Gregory Winter, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and pioneer of antibody engineering whose work has led to multiple life‑saving therapies.

“The Royalty Pharma Translational Prize will help create a culture of translation in academia, encourage other people into the area and facilitate the creation of new medicines. By recognizing scientists whose work has demonstrably improved patient care, the Royalty Pharma Translational Prize underscores the essential role that translational research plays in turning promising discoveries into medicines.” said Sir Gregory Winter.

The Prize will be presented annually, with nominations opening in summer 2026. The first laureate will be recognized in spring 2027 at the Accelerating Bio‑Innovation (ABI) conference.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK’s Trelegy, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, Roche’s Evrysdi, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Servier’s Voranigo, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Amgen’s Imdelltra and Alnylam’s Amvuttra, among others, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

About the Royalty Pharma Translational Prize

The Prize honors scientific breakthroughs that bridge the gap between fundamental discovery and the development of new medicines that improve and extend patients’ lives. It is awarded annually to one or more established scientists whose work has translated unique scientific insights into medicines with significant impact, particularly contributions not yet recognized by the field’s most prominent awards. For more information, visit www.rptranslationalprize.com.

About Accelerating Bio-Innovation

The Accelerating Bio-Innovation conference series was created by Royalty Pharma as a forum that bridges the worlds of academia, industry, and finance to gain new insights and inspire collaborations that will lead to new medicines. Alternating between the University of Cambridge UK and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the invitation-only ABI conference brings together life-science business leaders, renowned scientists, visionary entrepreneurs, and finance innovators. At the heart of each ABI conference is a curated program featuring world-class speakers, engaging social events, and high-impact networking opportunities, all designed to inspire dialogue, foster connections, and drive innovation in life sciences. For more information, visit www.abiconference.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

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