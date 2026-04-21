New York, USA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Laparoscopy Devices Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of ~9% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The laparoscopy devices market is largely propelled by the rising incidence of gastrointestinal and urological conditions, a growing inclination toward minimally invasive surgical procedures, ongoing technological innovations in device design, and heightened product development efforts by leading industry players.

DelveInsight’s Laparoscopy Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading laparoscopy devices companies’ market shares, challenges, laparoscopy devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key laparoscopy devices companies in the market.

Laparoscopy Devices Market Summary

2025 Laparoscopy Devices Market Size: USD 11.1 Billion

USD 11.1 Billion 2034 Projected Laparoscopy Devices Market Size: USD 23.5 Billion

USD 23.5 Billion Laparoscopy Devices Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 9%

9% Largest Laparoscopy Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Laparoscopes Category

Laparoscopes Category Key Companies in the Laparoscopy Devices Market: Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Shenzen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, CONMED Corporation, BD, Smith & Nephew, Microline Surgical, Optomic, Palliare Ltd., Sejong Medical Co., Ltd., BIOSISHEALING, Richard Wolf GmbH, Hologic Inc., RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG, EMOS Technology GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the laparoscopy devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/laparoscopic-devices-market

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Laparoscopy Devices Market

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Laparoscopic procedures offer clear advantages over open surgeries, including smaller incisions, reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and lower risk of complications. This has led to increasing adoption among both patients and healthcare providers.

Laparoscopic procedures offer clear advantages over open surgeries, including smaller incisions, reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and lower risk of complications. This has led to increasing adoption among both patients and healthcare providers. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The growing incidence of conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, colorectal cancer, and gynecological diseases is fueling demand for laparoscopic interventions, as these procedures are commonly used for diagnosis and treatment.

The growing incidence of conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, colorectal cancer, and gynecological diseases is fueling demand for laparoscopic interventions, as these procedures are commonly used for diagnosis and treatment. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in laparoscopic equipment, such as high-definition imaging systems, 3D visualization, energy devices, and robotic-assisted platforms, is improving surgical precision and outcomes, thereby accelerating market growth.

Continuous innovation in laparoscopic equipment, such as high-definition imaging systems, 3D visualization, energy devices, and robotic-assisted platforms, is improving surgical precision and outcomes, thereby accelerating market growth. Expanding Geriatric Population: An aging global population is more susceptible to chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, increasing the need for surgical interventions. Laparoscopic procedures are often preferred in elderly patients due to their lower trauma and quicker recovery times.

An aging global population is more susceptible to chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, increasing the need for surgical interventions. Laparoscopic procedures are often preferred in elderly patients due to their lower trauma and quicker recovery times. Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure: Developing regions are witnessing rapid improvements in hospital infrastructure, including the establishment of advanced surgical units and increased access to modern medical devices, which is boosting adoption.

Developing regions are witnessing rapid improvements in hospital infrastructure, including the establishment of advanced surgical units and increased access to modern medical devices, which is boosting adoption. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare spending by governments and private players is enabling the procurement of advanced laparoscopic systems and supporting wider access to minimally invasive surgeries.

Rising healthcare spending by governments and private players is enabling the procurement of advanced laparoscopic systems and supporting wider access to minimally invasive surgeries. Favorable Reimbursement Policies: In many developed markets, supportive reimbursement frameworks for minimally invasive procedures are encouraging both hospitals and patients to opt for laparoscopic surgeries.

In many developed markets, supportive reimbursement frameworks for minimally invasive procedures are encouraging both hospitals and patients to opt for laparoscopic surgeries. Surge in Bariatric and Cosmetic Procedures: The increasing number of weight-loss (bariatric) surgeries and cosmetic procedures, many of which are performed laparoscopically, is contributing significantly to market demand.

The increasing number of weight-loss (bariatric) surgeries and cosmetic procedures, many of which are performed laparoscopically, is contributing significantly to market demand. Growing Surgeon Expertise and Training: Enhanced training programs and increased exposure to laparoscopic techniques are improving surgeon proficiency, leading to higher procedural volumes and broader application areas.

Enhanced training programs and increased exposure to laparoscopic techniques are improving surgeon proficiency, leading to higher procedural volumes and broader application areas. Rising Awareness and Patient Demand: Greater awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive surgery among patients is influencing treatment choices, driving demand for laparoscopic procedures and associated devices.

Get a sneak peek at the laparoscopy devices market dynamics @ Laparoscopy Devices Market Trends

Regional Laparoscopy Devices Market Insights

North America

North America dominated the global laparoscopy devices market in 2025, accounting for approximately 41% of the total share, supported by multiple contributing factors.

A key driver is the increasing incidence of gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers, such as gallbladder, colorectal, and uterine cancers, which is boosting the need for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Laparoscopic techniques provide notable benefits in managing these conditions, for example, laparoscopic cholecystectomy facilitates accurate and minimally invasive gallbladder removal, while laparoscopic colectomy enables the selective excision of cancerous tissues while conserving healthy sections of the colon.

Europe

Europe is propelling the expansion of the laparoscopy devices market, supported by its robust healthcare systems, widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and favorable government policies that encourage advanced surgical solutions.

The region’s substantial patient population suffering from gastrointestinal, bariatric, and gynecological conditions continues to generate steady demand for laparoscopic interventions.

Moreover, ongoing product advancements, CE certifications, and strategic collaborations between medical device manufacturers and research organizations are driving the introduction of next-generation laparoscopic technologies.

For example, in July 2023, Palliare, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, and Oceanside, California, secured EU CE Mark approval under the updated EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) for its EVA15 insufflator and smoke evacuation system, marking it among the first laparoscopic and endoscopic insufflation systems to achieve this certification.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a significant engine of growth in the laparoscopy devices market, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, a rising burden of gastrointestinal, gynecological, and bariatric disorders, and greater awareness of minimally invasive surgical techniques.

The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly across China, India, and Japan, combined with the growing adoption of advanced laparoscopic and robotic-assisted technologies, is accelerating market expansion.

Supportive government policies and a steady increase in skilled surgeons are further strengthening this growth trajectory.

Moreover, the presence of local manufacturing and strategic partnerships with global medical device companies is improving accessibility and cost-effectiveness, establishing Asia-Pacific as a crucial contributor to the global laparoscopy devices market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the laparoscopy devices market, get a snapshot of the Laparoscopy Devices Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Laparoscopy Devices Market

In March 2025, MicroPort MedBot announced that its Toumai® SP Laparoscopic Surgical Robot had received market approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

announced that its Toumai® SP Laparoscopic Surgical Robot had received market approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. In November 2024, Lepu Medical's Bladeless Trocar received ANVISA approval.

What are Laparoscopy Devices?

Laparoscopy devices are specialized medical instruments used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures through small incisions, typically in the abdomen or pelvis. These devices include a laparoscope, a thin tube equipped with a high-resolution camera and light source, which allows surgeons to view internal organs on a monitor without making large cuts. Additional tools such as trocars, insufflators, and handheld instruments are used to carry out the procedure. Laparoscopy devices are widely utilized across various surgeries, including gynecological, gastrointestinal, and urological procedures, offering advantages such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and minimal scarring compared to traditional open surgery.

Laparoscopy Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Laparoscopy Devices Market CAGR ~9% Laparoscopy Devices Market Size by 2034 USD 23.5 Billion Key Laparoscopy Devices Companies Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Shenzen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, CONMED Corporation, BD, Smith & Nephew, Microline Surgical, Optomic, Palliare Ltd., Sejong Medical Co., Ltd., BIOSISHEALING, Richard Wolf GmbH, Hologic Inc., RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG, EMOS Technology GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others

Laparoscopy Devices Market Assessment

Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Laparoscopes, Insufflators, Suction/Irrigation Pumps, Energy Devices, Trocars, and Others Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Application: General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, and Others Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the laparoscopy devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Laparoscopy Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Laparoscopy Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Laparoscopy Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Laparoscopy Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Laparoscopy Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Laparoscopy Devices Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Laparoscopy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the laparoscopy devices market share by 2034? Click to get a snapshot of the Laparoscopy Devices Market Size

Related Reports

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key minimally invasive surgical devices companies, including Abbott, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cook, AngioDynamics, FUJIFILM Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, and others.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bariatric surgery devices companies, including Standard Bariatrics, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Spatz FGIA Inc., Intuitive Surgical, USGI Medical, Olympus Corporation, GI Dynamics, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc, CONMED Corporation, Grena Ltd., Cousin Biotech, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., IntraPace Inc., Asensus Surgical Inc., MID- Medical Innovation Developpement, AbbVie Inc., and others.

Surgical Robotic Systems Market

Surgical Robotic Systems Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key surgical robotic systems companies, including Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, avateramedical GmbH, CMR Surgical Ltd., Medicaroid Corporation, Medrobotics Corp., Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Globus Medical, Microport Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc., Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical, Renishaw plc., Zimmer Biomet, Siemens Healthineers, Preceyes BV, MicroSure, Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd., and others.

Electrosurgical Devices Market

Electrosurgical Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key electrosurgical devices companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin Group, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Modern Medical, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd., New Deantronics Taiwan Ltd., Parkell, Inc., Surgical Holdings, Bissinger Medizintechnik, CIMPAX, Boston Scientific Corporation, and others.

Endoscopes Market

Endoscopes Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key endoscopes companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Stryker., Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG, Richard Wolf GmbH., Medtronic, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd, Pro Scope Systems, Laborie., AED.MD, EMED, Happersberger otofront GmbH, Optomic., EMOS Technology GmbH, Delmont imaging, Luxamed - Medical technology, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, Daichuan Medical, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.