Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC:AGGI) Reports Record 2025 Results with Significant Revenue Growth and Achieves Profitability

NEWARK, N.J. and TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) (“Allied Energy,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), an emerging AI-driven social commerce and content company, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting record revenue growth and a transition to profitability driven by the continued expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary BILIINC.

Financial Highlights

Delivered over 400%+ revenue growth year-over-year

Achieved over $1.0 million in net income, making a clear inflection to profitability





These results mark a significant strategic inflection for the Company, demonstrating the strength of its high-margin, AI-powered social commerce model.

Platform Growth and Monetization

The Company’s core subsidiary, BILI Inc. aka BILI Social, continues to scale as a next-generation engine enabling creators to monetize content and deliver measurable and guaranteed outcomes for brands.

Revenue growth was driven by:

Increased transaction volume through BILI Base™

Expansion of managed campaigns via BILI Boost™ and Boost+™

Improved monetization efficiency and repeat brand engagement





Operating Leverage and Profitability

The Company’s transition to profitability reinforces the delivery against its strategic plan and the execution of strong operating leverage, with revenue growth significantly outpacing operating expenses.

Management attributes this performance to:

A capital-efficient, asset-light model

High-margin transaction and service fee structure

Increasing demand for performance-based creator marketing





Management Commentary

“2025 represents a breakout year for us,” said Adrian Capobianco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We delivered multi-fold revenue growth, but also achieved profitability as our BILI Social business continues to scale across North America. These results validate our strategy to build a leading AI-driven engine at the intersection of creators, commerce, and data.”

Market Opportunity and Strategic Positioning

The Company operates within the rapidly expanding social commerce and creator economy, driven by:

The evolution to creator-led commerce

Increased demand for measurable, performance-based marketing

Adoption of AI-powered personalization and campaign optimization





BILI Social is positioned to capitalize on these trends by integrating commerce infrastructure, creator networks, and AI-driven campaign tools into a unified offering.

About Allied Energy, Inc.

Allied Energy, Inc. is a holding company operating through its indirectly owned subsidiary, BILI Social Inc., a Canada-based AI-powered social commerce platform connecting brands with social media creators. The Company generates revenue through transaction-based product sales and managed influencer marketing programs.

About Bili Inc.

BecauseILoveIt.com (operated by BILI Inc., aka BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social’s innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships. Bili Social is an indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc (OTC:AGGI).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, plans, objectives, future performance, business strategy, growth opportunities, market conditions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts For investors: Media Inquiries Contact: Wendy Bairos Phone: (888) 458-2454 Communications Lead, BILI Email: ir@becauseiloveit.com wendy@becauseiloveit.com

Source: Allied Energy, Inc.