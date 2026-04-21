AD Mortgage Leadership Meets with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to Advance Affordable Homeownership Initiatives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, recently met with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. CEO Max Slyusarchuk and SVP of Government Affairs & Investor Relationships Corey Chubner engaged in discussions on expanding access to affordable homeownership and supporting the state’s evolving housing market.

The meeting introduced AD Mortgage’s growing presence in Michigan and provided a platform to explore potential collaboration with the Whitmer administration on policies and initiatives aimed at increasing housing supply, improving affordability, and expanding access to responsible mortgage credit.

“We appreciated the opportunity to meet with Governor Whitmer and her team to discuss the evolving housing landscape in Michigan,” said Corey Chubner, SVP of Government Affairs & Investor Relationships at AD Mortgage. “As a national mortgage lender with a growing footprint in the state, we are committed to being a constructive partner in advancing solutions that support sustainable homeownership and long-term economic development.”

During the discussion, AD Mortgage emphasized several key priorities:

Expanding access to mortgage credit for qualified borrowers

for qualified borrowers Supporting policies that address housing supply constraints

Promoting sustainable homeownership across diverse communities





AD Mortgage leadership highlighted the company’s continued investment in Michigan, including the expansion of its operations and workforce, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets nationwide.

This engagement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to working alongside policymakers, industry stakeholders, and local communities to advance practical, market-driven housing solutions.

AD Mortgage looks forward to continued dialogue with state leaders as it supports initiatives that enhance affordability, increase access to credit, and contribute to long-term housing market stability.

For more information or to access the full study, please visit www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage



As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.



The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.



A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45ccc0c1-339a-4a6f-89de-8d9801102c2f