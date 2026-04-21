S&P upgrades SiriusPoint’s Insurance Subsidiaries to ‘A’ based on consistent robust earnings and strength of capital position

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has raised the long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings on the core insurance operating subsidiaries of SiriusPoint Ltd (“SiriusPoint” or “the Company”) to 'A' from 'A-', marking the Company’s third ratings upgrade this year. S&P has also raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the holding company, SiriusPoint Ltd., to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The upgrade reflects S&P’s view that the de-risking of SiriusPoint’s underwriting and investment portfolios, combined with its consistent performance, have “improved its capital position and credit fundamentals significantly.”

S&P said: “The rating action also represents our view that the group will continue to record robust underwriting result in line with its peers and hold capital in excess of our 99.99% confidence level over the next two years.”

S&P recognized the actions SiriusPoint has taken in recent years, including reducing its catastrophe exposure, the full repurchase of all SiriusPoint common shares and warrants held by CM Bermuda Limited, the retirement of $200 million of preference shares, and the recent sale of its stakes in ArmadaCare and Arcadian.

Earlier this year, AM Best and Fitch Ratings upgraded SiriusPoint to A (Excellent) and A (Strong), respectively, citing the Company’s improved earnings, disciplined underwriting, prudent capital management, and its ability to absorb volatility across underwriting cycles.

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint, said: “We are very proud to have achieved our third ratings upgrade this year, which is a strong endorsement of the company we are today. The S&P upgrade reflects the real progress we’ve made in building a stronger, more resilient business with firm foundations for long-term success.”

Click here to read S&P’s press release in full.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, Fitch and S&P, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718 882011