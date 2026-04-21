Greenstone Announces Sale of Shares of Gunnison Copper Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenstone Resources II LP (“Greenstone”) announces that further to its news releases of 4 February 2026 and 18 February 2026, on 21 April 2026 it, together with its affiliates Greenstone Excelsior Holdings LP, Greenstone Co-Investment No 1 (Excelsior) LP and Greenstone Co-Investment No 2 (Excelsior) LP (together, the “Greenstone Group”), sold (the “Sale”) 29,601,737 common shares (the “Shares”) of Gunnison Copper Corp. (“Gunnison”).

The Sale followed the appointment by the Greenstone Group of Paradigm Capital Inc. (“Paradigm”) to act as agent on a commercially reasonable “best efforts” basis, to sell the Shares. The Shares were sold at a price per Share of C$0.40, for gross proceeds to the Greenstone Group of C$11,840,694.80, excluding commissions and expenses payable to Paradigm. The Shares were sold through a block trade over the facilities of an exchange in Canada.

Prior to the Sale, the Gunnison Group owned 7.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gunnison (excluding the conversion and exercise of convertible debentures and options of Gunnison owned by the Greenstone Group). Following the Sale, the Greenstone Group no longer holds any common shares of Gunnison, representing a decrease of 7.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gunnison. Assuming the conversion of debentures and vested options of Gunnison owned by the Greenstone Group, the Greenstone Group would own 33,241,275 common shares of Gunnison, representing an aggregate interest of 7.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gunnison (on an as-converted and as-exercised basis).

Depending on market conditions and other factors, the Greenstone Group may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Gunnison or continue to hold its current position. Following completion of the Sale, a copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transactions will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and can be obtained by contacting Gary Mauger at GreenstoneGSY@aztecgroup.co.uk or at +44 1481 749 700. Greenstone’s address is set out below.

Greenstone Resources II L.P.

PO Box 656

East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques

St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3PP

Gunnison Copper Corp.

Concord Place

300 – 2999 North 44th Street

Phoenix, AZ

85018

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.