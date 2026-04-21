Grand Rapids, MI , April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing body of consumer data suggests that interest in home EMF protection is no longer a niche concern. EMF Protection Pros, an online resource for EMF education and product reviews, reports that daily visitor traffic to its website has increased by more than 110% since the summer of 2024, reaching its highest sustained levels on record in early 2026.



EMF Protection Pros

Google Trends data for the U.S. search term "emf protection" shows interest rising gradually since late 2023, now approaching levels not seen since the 2020 5G rollout. Unlike that earlier spike, which was sharp and short-lived, the current increase has built slowly over more than two years without a single triggering news event and is part of a longer-term rise that began around 2017.

That distinction matters. The last major spike in EMF search interest came around 2019 and 2020, tied directly to the rollout of 5G networks and the uncertainty surrounding it. The current growth is different in character: slower, steadier, and driven by everyday questions about wireless routers, smart appliances, baby monitors, and bedroom environments rather than a single technology controversy.

"The questions I'm getting now are much more practical than they were a few years ago," said Greg Davis, EMF protection advocate and founder of EMF Protection Pros. "People aren't asking whether EMF is dangerous in the abstract. They're asking which devices in their bedroom are most worth addressing, or what they can do without rewiring their house. That shift tells me this has moved from a fringe concern to a mainstream home health question."

Commercial data supports the pattern. The EMF personal protection market was estimated at $500 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $1.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15%, according to Data Insights Market. The broader EMF protection tools market is growing even faster, at 20% annually through the same period. The WHO notes that EMFs represent one of the most common and fastest-growing environmental influences, with exposure levels expected to increase as technology advances.

Several factors appear to be converging. The average American household now contains significantly more wireless devices than five years ago, from smart speakers and video doorbells to fitness trackers and wireless charging pads.

The appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services has also brought environmental health topics, including EMF exposure, into broader public conversation. And with the WHO having recently completed a landmark series of systematic reviews on radiofrequency EMF exposure, the science itself remains active and evolving.

Davis first identified the awareness gap in a 2024 poll of more than 2,000 newsletter subscribers and social media followers, which found that while the typical home contains more than 15 devices producing EMF, most people could name only three when asked. Robot vacuums, wireless security cameras, smart thermostats, and Bluetooth speakers consistently went unrecognized as sources. That poll, and the traffic growth since its release, suggest the appetite for practical, non-alarmist guidance is larger than the market had previously assumed.

"The goal has never been to scare people or suggest they give up modern technology," Davis added. "It's about helping them understand what's actually in their environment so they can make informed choices. Once people realize how many sources they're working with, the first thing most of them want to know is how to actually measure what's in their home. We've become one of the more referenced sources for best EMF meters simply because people want somewhere practical to start."

Free room-by-room reduction guides, device identification checklists, and EMF meter reviews are available at emfprotectionpros.com. New subscribers receive a Quick Start Guide covering ten steps anyone can take without technical expertise or home modifications.

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About EMF Protection Pros

EMF Protection Pros offers trusted guidance on reducing electromagnetic field exposure through practical tips, product reviews, and effective protection solutions. Founded by EMF protection advocate Greg Davis, the website serves thousands of subscribers seeking balanced, science-aware information about electromagnetic fields.

Media Contact

Greg Davis

EMF Protection Pros

Address: 330 E Beltline Ave NE Suite 399, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Phone: 616 214 6368

Website: https://www.emfprotectionpros.com/

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