CCIB CEO Tabatha Bull Appointed to Government Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations

TORONTO, ON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canadian Council for Indigenous Business President and CEO Tabatha Bull, as well as 23 other leaders in business, investment, trade, and labour, will join the newly formed Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations.

The committee, which replaces the former Council on Canada-U.S. Relations, will be chaired by the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy. With negotiations for the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) set to resume, the advisory committee will serve as a strategic forum to strengthen Canada’s position within its most critical economic partnership with the United States.

"Our participation on this committee will allow CCIB to leverage our research efforts and national engagement with Indigenous businesses, to ensure that Indigenous voices and economic interests are fully represented and integrated into trade solutions,” says Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCIB. “Indigenous businesses play a vital role in Canada's economy, and cross-border relations significantly influence their success. I look forward to collaborating with the committee and participating in this important dialogue.”

According to CCIB research, Indigenous export value increased steadily between 2005 and 2022, mirroring national trends of rising productivity. While CCIB’s Adàwe and Atāmitowin reports indicate that direct exporting currently sits at approximately seven per cent, compared to the national average of 12.1 per cent, this export gap represents a significant opportunity for growth. As Canada’s youngest and fastest-growing population, Indigenous entrepreneurs are foundational to export-adjacent industries. Trade policy shifts impact the entire Indigenous economy, from direct shippers to the service providers and suppliers powering the national supply chain.

The committee is set to hold its first meeting on April 27, 2026, as Canada prepares for the critical Joint Review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on July 1.

Visit CCIB’s website to learn more about its public policy advocacy and its latest research on the Indigenous economy.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.