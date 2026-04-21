Aleta Named Winner of Best Consolidated Reporting at the WealthBriefing Awards 2026

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleta, the purpose-built family office software platform has won Best Consolidated Reporting at the WealthBriefing Awards 2026.

The award recognizes Aleta for delivering the aggregation, design, and analytics that give family offices a complete, trusted wealth overview.

In announcing the win, the judges highlighted Aleta for “demonstrating the best data aggregation, intuitive design, and flexible, real-time analytics that empower family offices to own and understand their entire wealth structure, transforming complex portfolios into actionable insights and strategic decisions.”

The WealthBriefing Awards are among the most rigorous recognition programs in the wealth management industry. Judged by an independent panel of practitioners and trusted advisors (none of whom hold commercial relationships with the entrants) the awards recognize organizations that demonstrate measurable excellence rather than self-reported claims.

The win marks Aleta’s second major industry award in 2026. In January, Aleta was named Best Data Provider at the Family Wealth Report Awards, where an independent panel recognized the platform’s ability to verify data before reporting it. The two awards underscore Aleta’s leadership across both the data foundation and the reporting layer — the full stack of consolidated wealth intelligence.

“Consolidated reporting is the heart of what we do at Aleta. We built the platform to give the principal an intuitive, verified picture of total wealth, the investment team the depth they need to oversee it, and the ecosystem around them an open data layer made for the age of AI. To be recognized by an independent panel in this specific category means a great deal to us,” says Ken Gamskjaer, CEO & Co-founder of Aleta.

Aleta serves single and multi-family offices managing wealth across public portfolios, private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. The platform consolidates holdings across custodians, entities, and currencies into a single verified picture of total wealth, combining automated data collection, AI-driven document processing, and a built-in investment General Ledger to deliver institutional-grade consolidated reporting with a zero-learning-curve interface for principals and power users alike.

The Best Consolidated Reporting award specifically recognizes platforms that turn fragmented custodian feeds, private holdings, and alternative investments into a single source of truth for the family office. A category that sits at the core of Aleta’s platform design. Aleta’s architecture verifies every position, valuation, and transaction before it reaches the dashboard.

“Winning Best Data Provider in January validated our data foundation. Winning Best Consolidated Reporting now validates the full picture: that the reporting, the interface, and the analytics we build on top of that data are also best in class. These are two independent panels telling us the same thing: that the bet we made on radical simplicity on the surface and serious power underneath is paying off,” says Ken Gamskjaer.

About Aleta

Aleta is a purpose-built family office software platform for consolidated wealth reporting and wealth intelligence.

The platform serves offices managing complex wealth across public portfolios, private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. Aleta consolidates holdings across custodians, entities, and currencies into a single verified picture of total wealth with a built-in investment General Ledger, open API architecture, and an award-winning interface.

Aleta is SOC 2 Type II certified and is available from $1,000/month with a go-live timeline of 4-8 weeks.

About the WealthBriefing Awards

WealthBriefing is the leading subscriber-based newswire covering the global wealth management sector. The WealthBriefing Awards recognize excellence across the sector, judged by independent panels of practitioners who have no commercial relationship with entrants.

Isabella S. Rasmussen

Head of Marketing & Communications

isabella@aleta.io